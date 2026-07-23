General Flynn's Substack - Official

General Flynn's Substack - Official

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James's avatar
James
10h

Amen sir! A message some of us had been preaching and acting on for nearly 3 decades.

One of our greatest inhibitors is that to many Americans to include conservatives, listen to and believe the official narratives being broadcast daily. Regardless of party, Americans have got to abstain from the media and official assertions and rhetoric.

Americans have been conditioned for decades to follow contrived narratives based on the particular party or a deceptive bias based on decades of subversion.

Like you General, I’ve served on different sides of the coin, so to speak. I was also taken behind the scenes by a former Senator and after 30 yrs of Civil Intelligence Investigations of SexTrafficking, Islamic proliferation and political corruption, I can say with authority, that the American people are the only ones with God’s grace that can right this nation from the destructive path we are on.

The local levels are the key. They are our AOD (Area of Deniability). We drew up operational guidelines to that effect based on Absolute Solution Dynamics. The solution must rise to the level or greater than the problem. In the end, it’s math. Math never lies. People do, and today’s governments are all about self-preservation. We had better understand that.

Thanks for the presentation. I hope millions take it to heart. It gets real lonely and dangerous on the front lines.

We need local action with national cooperation to be on the same page. Now is the time.

Reply
Share
Carolyn Dennis's avatar
Carolyn Dennis
14h

Absolutely 💯 the Will Perseverance of the Ppl in this case the men fighting to be FREE same as we are presently doing thank you 🙏 General Flynn

Reply
Share
26 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 General Michael T. Flynn USA Retired · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture