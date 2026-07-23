During my military career, I have led people in combat and made choices with real consequences. From this experience, I can say with confidence that George Washington’s crossing of the Delaware River in December 1776 was not desperate. It was a clear act of leadership.

By that point, Washington had suffered several defeats. Losing New York was a huge blow, and his army had been pushed back again and again. The British had the upper hand in almost every way—better ground, supplies, more troops, and momentum. Washington had lost the initiative and the trust of Congress and many leaders in Philadelphia, who started to expect a British win.

But Washington understood something that sets true leaders apart: an army’s will to fight depends not just on resources, but on the leader’s refusal to give up. His soldiers were hungry and sick, and they had every reason to walk away. In those conditions, giving up would have made sense.

Washington didn’t let his men think about surrender. Instead, he gave them a mission: cross a frozen river on Christmas night and attack the enemy at Trenton. He did this not because the odds were good, but because he truly believed the cause was still worth fighting for.

The win at Trenton mattered less for its size and more for how it lifted spirits. It changed the story and showed that winning was still possible. Washington’s refusal to give up inspired the whole nation to keep going. Washington won at Trenton because he chose to fight, even when things looked bad and success seemed unlikely. He took action when most would have given up.

This lesson isn’t easy or often taught today. Society usually tells people to wait for perfect conditions, more resources, or approval before acting. That kind of thinking leads to giving up. I’ve seen that key moments in military history frequently come from leaders who ignore common advice and keep going, even when things are tough.

Think of Washington at Trenton, Grant at Vicksburg, and Chamberlain at Gettysburg. In each case, the turning point occurred because a leader refused to give up and chose to act. People often forget that Washington didn’t win by waiting for help, approval, or a mistake from the enemy. He won because he made a clear choice and followed through with steadfastness and strong leadership.

I’ve seen this pattern in my own service. The best units under pressure aren’t always the ones with the best gear; they’re the ones led by people who won’t accept failure. When leaders are certain and assured, their teams follow. When leaders are unsure, people struggle. Washington had a clear goal: cross the Delaware and attack the Hessians. His troops followed him because they saw how determined he was, and that helped them refuse to give up too.

Today, some leaders tell Americans to give up, saying the system can’t be fixed, our opponents are too strong, and the cause is lost. They encourage people to just accept things as they are.

I’ve heard these views many times, including in 2020 when some said the election was lost for good and defending the Constitution was pointless. Others have argued that the government is too set in its ways for one person to make a difference. Usually, these ideas come from people who would rather settle than face tough challenges.

Every one of those people was wrong. You do not need permission to be the change. You don’t need Congress, a political party, or the media to approve you in order to show integrity, patriotism, or allegiance to the Constitution.

I didn’t become a general by waiting for someone else to lead. At every step, I took responsibility, acted when needed, and refused to give up for the people who counted on me. Now, you’re in charge of your own battlefield. That could be your neighborhood, your school, your family. Even your vote is an act of leadership.

People who focus on comfort often miss an important truth.

Historical change is not driven by those who seek comfort. At every turning point, people face a choice: to accept defeat and settle for comfort, or to take action for something greater. The first path is to surrender to the belief that the system is irreparably flawed, that resistance is pointless, and that no single effort will matter. This approach demands no sacrifice or courage and always results in the same outcome: surrender and stagnation.

The second path is harder. It requires pushing past the urge for safety and choosing to act, as Washington did when he crossed the Delaware. He was not motivated by ease or self-preservation, but by a sense of duty to his men, his country, and his faith. In making this choice, he showed that the Republic is worth the fight, that future generations deserve our effort, and that defending the Constitution calls for action, not just words. One individual’s certainty and commitment can change the direction of an entire community.

This way doesn’t promise quick results. Washington’s final victory took seven more years of fighting, including tough times at Valley Forge and many setbacks. But his choice to cross the Delaware and keep going at Trenton inspired Congress and gave hope to the states. In the end, America won its independence because one person thought the cause was worth it.

I’m asking you to make that same choice, not on a big stage, but right where you live. It could be as simple as helping a neighbor who is struggling or standing up for what’s right at a school board meeting. Leadership doesn’t always look grand. It happens every day when someone speaks up, lends a hand, or takes responsibility for the good of others.

It only takes one person. One person who decides not to give up. One person who won’t believe the story that the cause is lost.

We honor perseverance, and history remembers those who keep going when giving up would have been easier. The cause is still alive as long as even one American is willing to act.