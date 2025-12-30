General Flynn's Substack - Official

General Flynn's Substack - Official

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JDK's avatar
JDK
12h

Expecting ARRESTS = "Let 2026 be the year we carry this fire into victory." Otherwise, Plan B.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Stephen Fulton's avatar
Stephen Fulton
13h

So why are they not in jail?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
50 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 General Michael T. Flynn USA Retired · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture