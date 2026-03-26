3rd Catholic Prayer for America - Washington DC - Feast of Saint Joseph

Some nights stay with you. The Catholics for Catholics gala was one of them. The people in that room and the millions watching online reminded me exactly why this fight matters and why we cannot afford to quit. After 33 years in uniform, I’ve learned that the ones who endure are never the ones without fear. They’re the ones who refused to let it stop them.

The battlefield today isn’t somewhere far away. It’s here, in our communities, our schools, our faith, and our families. Every single one of us is being tested right now. What I shared that night came straight from the heart. Don’t be paralyzed by fear. Stand, don’t flee. Stay principled, don’t compromise.

Watch the full remarks and send this to someone who needs to hear it today.