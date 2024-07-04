A Celebration of Independence and the American Dream
We are America and we are proud for a reason. We the people, acknowledge that freedom, faith, and family are treasures worth fighting for.
On July 2, 1776, the Continental Congress ended its debate and approved the Resolution of Independence as the colonies’ definitive word on the break with Great Britain.
In a letter to his wife, Abigail, John Adams described the resolution.
The Second Day of July 1776, will be the most memorable Epocha, in the History of America.—I am apt to believe that i…