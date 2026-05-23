General Flynn's Substack - Official

General Flynn's Substack - Official

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Alice Babine's avatar
Alice Babine
5h

Thank you, Sir.

Isaiah 6:8: My son’s reason for enlisting, now engraved on his tombstone.

And I heard the voice of the Lord saying, “Whom shall I send, and who will go for us?” Then I said, “Here am I! Send me.”

LCpl Travis Babine, USMC

KIA 6 Aug 2009

Farah Province, Afghanistan

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Patti's avatar
Patti
5h

Thank you General Flynn. Your words touched my heart. As a gold star mom, I worry my son’s sacrifice will be forgotten and his name will no longer be said aloud.

All the missed moments of his life and those of all his fallen comrades are forever in our thoughts. I pray most Americans will just take a moment this weekend to truly remember them.

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