The decision to go to war is the most consequential decision any nation can make. The decision to begin a war that is not truly forced upon us is of even greater import and likely has even greater consequences. The Book of Luke asks: “What king, going out to encounter another king in war, will not sit down first and deliberate whether he is able with ten thousand to meet him who comes against him with twenty thousand?” If there be any uncertainty, “he sends a delegation and asks for terms of peace.” Peace negotiations with Iran are continuing in Geneva, and we all should pray for their success.

Whether America would win a war with Iran is certainly a question that must be asked, but that requires us to define what constitutes winning. Our Department of War, no doubt, is engaged in extensive planning to identify the capabilities we can bring to bear and what defenses Iran has against those capabilities. Military intelligence learned much about Iran during the 12-day war, but since then, what increased capabilities have the Chinese provided Iran to resist our electronic warfare? Beyond that, have the CIA assets working to destabilize Iran from within been degraded? When attacked, will Iranians rally to support their government as the citizens of most countries do? What constitutes winning? And, always of great importance, what is our exit strategy? However, I want to focus on even more fundamental threshold issues.

I have often written that a commander must keep as many options open before him as possible, for as long as possible. President Trump has not made a decision, and I want to offer a list of questions in the hope that they will help inform how a decision is reached.

The first question should be, do we have the legal justification to go to war under the historically understood standards? These standards are embodied in “The Law of Nations” — how nations are obligated to treat each other — reflecting the combined wisdom of the past, as distilled by men like Emerich de Vattel who the framers of our Constitution believed to be the greatest authority on this subject. If not, we do not have the legal authority to wage a war. Our preference that another nation should have a different form of government is not a justification for war. Self-defense does not appear to justify this war. And, the last word from our Intelligence Community is that Iran does not now have, nor has even pursued development of, a nuclear weapon for 20 years.

There is a second legal consideration: under the U.S. Constitution, has the war been authorized? In Article I, the Constitution vests the power to “declare War” to the Congress — a procedure we have not used since World War II, which neglect has allowed us to wage many foolish wars. Since the Iraq war we have relied on Congressional Authorizations for the Use of Military Force (“AUMF”). At present, there is not even an AUMF applicable to Iran, as there was for Iraq in 1991 and 2001. Congress is filled with risk-averse politicians who would prefer not to address such issues, to avoid any accountability for a vote to approve of a war that has adverse results on their electorate.

Third, referring back to Holy Writ, in addition to the requirement the law be legal, there are prudential considerations, including the cost of the war in blood and treasure. As I write this, the United States has a debt of $38.7 trillion, which equates to $355,350 for every taxpayer. It is projected our FY2026 federal budget deficit will be $1.9 trillion. The 1991 Persian Gulf War (Operation Desert Storm and Desert Shield) and the 2003 Iraq War (Operation Iraqi Freedom) are said to have a direct cost to our nation of $3-4 trillion, and counting. The Costs of War Project at Brown University has calculated that the cost of the post-9/11 wars is around $8 trillion when adding in veterans’ care, interest on borrowed funds, etc. How many hundreds of billions will this war cost? Can our nation truly afford to fight this war?

Fourth, as part of the financial calculation, there is the matter of opportunity costs, or competing priorities. If we spend hundreds of billions or even trillions on this war, what are the more important needs that will go unmet? If we are going to require young men and women to risk suffering grievous wounds, we cannot just pass them off to their parents for their care needs, as often happens. And what about other types of necessary expenses such as our nation’s crumbling infrastructure? And will more deficit spending weaken our nation and incentivize the world to flee the dollar and move toward some aspect of the BRICS system? What are our competing priorities, especially when war is not forced on us?

Fifth, if our nation depletes its defensive capabilities, such as the Aegis missiles, THAAD missiles, and Patriot missiles, how long will it take to replenish those supplies? Will America be left more vulnerable to attack during this period awaiting resupply?

Sixth, can our nation focus the enormous concentration of manpower and weaponry that has been brought into theater in Iran without harming our own military? Currently we have two carrier strike groups (USS Abraham Lincoln and USS Gerald R. Ford), and a bevy of other destroyers, cruisers, combat ships, supply ships, submarines, and hundreds of combat aircraft based in Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. The sailors on the USS Gerald R. Ford have been at sea for eight months — since June 2025 — which soon could become the longest U.S. Naval deployment ever. No ships were designed to be at sea forever, and no sailors anticipated such a deployment away from their families when they enlisted. Even with excellent morale, we should expect crew fatigue and maintenance problems.

Seventh, with all these resources in one location, are we able to fulfil our other commitments? For example, could the Chinese take advantage of this opportunity to move against Taiwan? Years ago, it was hoped that our military could wage a two front war in distant theaters, but in recent years, none of us have wanted to test our capability to wage two separate wars against formidable adversaries.

Eighth, have we evaluated the worst-case scenario that could arise from this war? During the 12-day war, Iran demonstrated the ability to inflict great damage on Israel. If Iran were to focus its vast missile force on Israel, could it exhaust missile defense capabilities and literally decimate that country. Additionally, Iran could attack the Arab countries that are facilitating America’s attacks, particularly Jordan, that could bring down those governments. Just days ago, Iran demonstrated that it could close the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20 percent of the world’s oil shipments move, which could spike the price of oil and cause a worldwide recession. Iran is four times the size of California, with over 90 million people, and it may take months to “win” — whatever winning may mean. What harm would be done to our nation’s reputation if our commitment wanes or our resources are exhausted before our objective is achieved?

Ninth, how would the political coalition that elected President Trump respond to a war, since he ran as a peace president? Would that coalition fracture, causing Republicans to lose both the House and Senate, and resulting in the President’s impeachment followed by a long and painful trial in the Senate? Would it end his ability to move any legislation and confirm any appointees, including judges? Could it even inspire external actors to intensify efforts to conduct a similar “color revolution” here, as such as what we have seen the beginnings of in Minneapolis?

Tenth, if Iran is attacked, would it retaliate against U.S. military bases operating throughout the Middle East, particularly at permanent bases in Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Iraq, Turkey, and Egypt? Are we putting as many as 50,000 U.S. troops into harm’s way in the absence of a vital national interest? How would it be justified to kill thousands of Iranians, including noncombatants? What would our reaction be if a missile were to take out one of our carriers? This type of regional engagement could easily expand beyond any initial plan. After all, this is how World War I began. And, it is impossible to rule out the possibility that a war against Iran could lead to a nuclear exchange, whether through miscalculation or intention. In my view, perhaps the highest priority of any elected leader is to prevent any use of nuclear weapons.

In sum, before a nation goes to war, it must have the legal right and count the cost. The reason the framers of our Constitution required the solemn decision on war and peace to be made by Congress was so our nation would arrive at a collective decision of the representatives of the People. If the matter were put before Congress, these matters discussed above could be fully aired. This is what the framers of our Constitution provided, and no less should be required of us today.