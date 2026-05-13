General Flynn's Substack - Official

General Flynn's Substack - Official

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JD's avatar
JD
1h

Now that's one hell of a threat assessment General Flynn! That's what I expect from a career military intelligence professional. Fact based, easily verifiable to even someone as simple as I. Now how do we initiate a takedown of the corrupted system in Washington and at the state level. As well as the deep state billionaire class that's clearly in bed with the chicom's? Isn't times like we're in, exactly what the founders established the second amendment for? I'm pretty tough on you General because we need revolutionary leadership and intervention now. Because nothing else, short of all mighty God's hand of intervention will turn the tide. The US military can keep the outside threats in check while we clean house on the home front.

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Chris Buckley's avatar
Chris Buckley
7mEdited

You've lost the plot general if you are still playing space cowboys and pay your scientists for contracts. If you can not tell the truth, you are lying to we the people. What about the extra land beyond the poles? How can lasers target ships at over 100 miles on a spinning ball. Enough bullshit. Dissemblers all with your scarcity slavery hunger games for power hungry psychopaths.

Q

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