A Critical Roundtable Event Hosted by General Michael T. Flynn and Eli Gold Presented by the Gold Institute for International Strategy

The War’s Reach: Effects on Nations Worldwide

As our world continues to evolve into a multipolar landscape, understanding global power dynamics and the far-reaching consequences of international conflict has never been more important. Strengthening our global alliances through military readiness, technological innovation, economic opportunity, and diplomatic engagement is essential to maintaining stability and security.

We find ourselves at a pivotal moment in American history, underscoring the urgent need to create meaningful opportunities for dialogue, collaboration, and strategic partnership among nations that share common interests and values.

With this in mind, we invite you to join us for a distinguished roundtable discussion and networking experience on May 6, 2026, in Washington, D.C., as we explore The War’s Reach: Effects on Nations Worldwide.

Following this critical discussion, guests will enjoy an elegant reception designed to foster connection and conversation in an unforgettable James Bond–inspired Casino Royale setting, complete with first-class entertainment and casino games. Black tie required; themed attire encouraged.

A Night of International Intrigue

The Gold Institute for International Strategy convenes an elite assembly of forward-thinking leaders from across the globe. Our mission is to promote freedom, prosperity, and security by applying Western values, strategic vision, and the hard-earned lessons of history to the challenges of the future.

This event is an extension of that mission—bringing together global decision-makers in an environment that encourages candid dialogue, relationship-building, and meaningful collaboration.

Event Details

Wednesday, May 6, 2026

Barbouzard

1700 K Street NW, Washington, D.C. 20006

High Roller VIP Roundtable: 5:00 PM

General Reception and Entertainment: 6:00 PM

This will not be a typical Washington dinner. Instead, it is an immersive evening designed to provide direct engagement with ambassadors and ministers representing more than 50 countries, Members of the United States Congress, and leading figures from government, the military, and industry—all within a relaxed and distinguished setting.

We would be honored by your presence at this special evening.

Please confirm your attendance at your earliest convenience by contacting our Executive Director: 941-962-8879 Melissa@GOLDiis.org

OR

RSVP online today and save 50% when you register before May 1.

Apply promo code GOLD at checkout to redeem your discount before this limited-time offer expires.

RSVP