What follows is a potential new reality IF Israel achieves total victory, the Iranian regime collapses, and a new pro-western Iranian leader emerges (all very achievable under the current conditions). The geopolitical strategic environment in the Middle East and globally would shift. With this new reality, comes a new set of conditions the Trump administration must consider.

The following are those considerations:

1. Israel is fighting a vicious and incredibly radicalized regime. They are after the psychotic leadership, not the people of Iran who have desperately been wanting their freedom back for decades. Israel fighting this war (our war) and not the U.S., accomplishes nothing short of protecting Western Civilization and liberty.

2. The United States must allow Israel to finish the job, to achieve victory. This then permits the United States to truly execute a much needed and long overdue, pivot to the Indo-Pacific. China is our real enemy. Sorry Mr. President, they are. They've murdered hundreds of thousands in the past few years alone with the deadly bio weapon called fentanyl (they designed, produced, then introduced into the U.S.). We MUST shift our focus to China.

3. A positive U.S. and Israeli relationship with new Iranian leadership, serves to further weaken China. Just the oil alone that comes out of the Persian Gulf is enough to bring China to its knees or to an entirely new set of negotiations. If you think 50% tariffs will work, wait until China no longer has a free flow of oil transiting the Straits of Hormuz.

4. An Israeli victory permits expansion of the Abraham Accords (a signature Trump policy achievement established during his first term). This is a political and economic means to a very lucrative end where the Arab states work much more closely together, creating 2nd and 3rd order long-term positive effects.

5. Destruction of the tyrants choking the light of freedom from the souls of the great Iranian people will prove to be a stabilizing effect for the region. This new found freedom is to the entire free world's advantage.

6. A clear and unambiguous victory establishes the perception and reality of U.S. global and Israeli regional dominance.

7. A renewed Iran, led by benevolent leadership, one who embraces humanity and the global family of nations will be a force multiplier for the United States in the future rather than our enemy - a major and epic shift.

8. Lastly, a relationship between Iran and India could be leveraged. India is a great and powerful, yet humble nation. The kind you don't want to mess with and clearly want on your side in a knife fight. If this can be nurtured (and it must), this relationship represents another massive force multiplier for the world.

The administration needs to embrace these type considerations and others yet to be considered. President Trump should address these topics and other vital national security objectives with the American people in the near future.