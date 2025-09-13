I have been warning America for more than a decade (in uniform and out of uniform) about the rise of Islamism and Marxism, an unholy alliance that doesn’t accept any form of God at its very core. I have been consistently standing up against these dangerous ideas and I have been persecuted for speaking TRUTH TO POWER.

I have the distinct “honor” of being fired by two presidents, one because he couldn’t handle the truth and the other who was told a lie by those Judases around him. Judases who still exist today.

However, this short missive is not about me, it is about America’s Future.

We are in an existential Arch of U.S. history, and we must act. Our leaders, starting with President Trump, must fight through the noise of those advising him that this is about political differences between a two party system.

IT IS NOT and far from it!

Large swaths of our government have been taken over by radicalized groups, like cancer takes over the human body and eventually destroys it. It is vastly deeper than most realize. It goes from the federal government all the way down to the local levels (consider the takeover of our local school boards, for instance).

I understand it better than most because I have been witness to it as a high-ranking insider, as well as on the outside, intently studying and observing the dangerous domestic and global shifts.

I stood against it, and those who control it tried their damndest to crush me and my family…to bury us, hoping we would fade away.

We will only lose if we quit and I was taught to never back down from a fight.

Why is this happening?

There are many reasons, but the main reason is complacency by the American people over decades. Yes, there are others, but putting my finger on the pulse of America, this is the primary reason.

What Now?

President Donald J. Trump must act now. He must give full authority to everyone he put into key leadership positions to systematically and professionally remove people, resign them, retire them, and in some cases, investigate them for criminal prosecution. He must consider the use of his national security and national emergency powers that only he has.

The POTUS has extraordinary powers to “preserve” our constitutional republic. It is his and only his to apply these authorities, but he must seriously consider using them.

There are moments in history that are seminal turning points. Others call them inflection points. During those Arches of history, great leaders stood and passed the test.

Presidents George Washington and Abraham Lincoln were two leaders who stood on the front lines of freedom, took charge during existential Archs of U.S. history and demonstrated extraordinary leadership. Both paid a heavy price, but each saved our nation, one from it not being created, the other from it splitting in two.

We are experiencing another of these existential moments with its own unique blend of characteristics. Everyone can see and feel the challenges. If we cannot overcome this moment, we face losing everything.

To every U.S. citizen who reads this, wake up to the fact that our freedom MUST be sacrificed for. Just ask the millions who have gone before us who have given their lives.

Freedom is fragile, and to maintain it requires each citizen to accept some of the responsibility for why we’re here now.

To secure our FREEDOMS requires great sacrifice, always has and always will.

Take this warning as a gesture of love.

Love of God.

Love of family.

Love of country.

Ephesians 6:16-17

God Bless America 🙏🏼

Elon Musk, thank you for providing us with X, A FREE SPEECH platform.