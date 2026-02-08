A famous American General once said, the only things worth counting on are people you can count on…so never waste a minute worrying about people who don’t like you or aren’t helping you make a difference in your life. Instead, focus on people who will help you make a difference.

I say this because something is happening in our country, and most of us don’t fully understand it.

The world feels upside down. Every day brings more confusion, more lies, more fear. We’re told who to trust, who to doubt, and who to ignore, but how are we supposed to know who is telling the truth?

The institutions we were taught to rely on—our government, the media, the courts, even big corporations—feel broken. Allies turn into enemies overnight. Yesterday’s heroes are today’s villains. Stability feels like it’s slipping through our fingers. So many are left scared, frustrated, and searching for answers that don’t come.

Refer a friend

We want brutal honesty. We want safety. We want a future for our families. Instead, we get manipulation, deception, and chaos. Too many of the wrong people have been protected for far too long. To change this, we must educate ourselves, ask tough questions, and demand transparency from those in power.

We are at a turning point in America, not red versus blue, but truth versus lies, the people versus the system, freedom versus control.

If justice comes, if corruption is truly exposed, it won’t just change politics; it could shake the foundations of our country and the world!

We feel the weight of history pressing down, and deep down, we know this isn’t normal. What we need now is collective courage, honesty, and moral clarity. Most of all, we need to stop pretending everything is fine because it isn’t.

A society that abandons truth abandons everything.

As Thomas Paine once said, “Those who expect to reap the blessings of freedom must, like men, undergo the fatigue of supporting it.”

Stick to those people you can count on. Take control of what you can control. Get involved and speak up. One life to live, make it matter.