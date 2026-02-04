The failure to hold to account those who, in the judgment of millions of Americans, conspired to subvert a duly elected magistrate is no trifling dispute of party or passion; it is a trial of the Republic itself.

When the instruments of intelligence are perverted from their lawful purpose, when false narratives are contrived to deceive the public mind, and when the powers of the state are abused without consequence, such acts do not perish with the moment. They stand as precedent. They teach future officeholders that ambition may supplant law, and that power, rather than truth, may govern outcomes. From such precedents flow corruption, faction, and the slow dissolution of the rule of law upon which free government rests.

It is for this reason that I have held, without wavering, that the year 2026 must be a Year of Accountability—not in the spirit of vengeance, but of restoration. A nation cannot long endure when transgressions committed in high office pass unanswered, while the law bears only upon those below. Equal justice under the law is not an ornament of liberty; it is its very foundation.

For many years, I have warned that abuses of power, when left unresolved, erode the confidence of the people and render national strength a mere appearance without substance. Public records now laid bare, contemporaneous memoranda, sworn testimony, and the disclosures of conscientious witnesses have raised grave and unavoidable questions regarding deliberate manipulation within the highest councils of government. The principle at stake admits no exception and no compromise. No citizen, however exalted, stands above the law.

The present moment admits no ambiguity. If accountability is postponed, weakened, or denied, the consequences will not remain theoretical. Confidence in elections, in lawful governance, and in the impartial administration of justice will further decay. Distrust will harden into resentment, and the nation may find itself drawn into contests of faction where disputes are settled not by law, but by force and intrigue.

Accountability, pursued lawfully and with full transparency, is the only honorable and safe course.

The American people, numbering in the tens of millions, do not seek retaliation. They seek the restoration of constitutional order. They ask only that the system prove itself capable of self-correction. Whether through indictments, trials, or the full disclosure of truth to the public, the measure is plain and enduring. Does justice apply equally, even when it is inconvenient to the powerful?

I shall remain steadfast in the pursuit of truth, for history instructs us that republics rarely perish in a single hour. They decay when citizens are urged to forget, to acquiesce, and to accept that certain men are beyond reach.

Such a doctrine is false, dangerous, and unworthy of a free people. It is a lie Americans should neither accept nor ever will.

Upcoming Events

Election Integrity Reception, Washington, D.C.

Thursday, February 19, 2026, 5:30 pm Election Integrity Public Reception



Speakers from the election integrity summit, along with their guests and the media, are invited to drinks and hors d'oeuvres. Leaders from the Election Integrity Roundtable will present results.



Click Here to Learn More