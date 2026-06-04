General Flynn's Substack - Official

General Flynn's Substack - Official

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Rebecca Templeman's avatar
Rebecca Templeman
5h

Dear General Flynn,

I admire and respect you for your service to our Country, and your faith as a Believer in the Christian church. However, I am hearing recurring messages about your loyalty to MAGA. Most recently, there have been rumors that you are in the camp with the Koch-influenced influencers. I hope to God that is false. Yet, when I read this article, and the past one about our lack of diplomacy in staffing our global embassies, it sounds like you are criticizing our President's foreign policy. Can you name a time since Bush 1 that we've actually had policies that protect our Republic instead of tearing it apart? Finally, if he were to pick up the phone and summon you to Washington to help, would you? Could you! (Security clearance, etc.) Yours very truly, Rebecca Templeman/a Mary Grace disciple and her past audience

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robert melcardona's avatar
robert melcardona
3h

Why are we not returning to the gold standerd??.( golden area?)..could it be..printing garbarge dollars has become a so intrenched sin that no matter who is in office its become a right?...if we return to the gs...would other countrys take our dollar more serious??..why after having boots on the ground in iran..do we not just send the equipment and take out of the bombed nuked plant nuke dust..that we gave them..obama hillery..?? ..there is way to much hesatation from the cabnet..waiting for the right timing..and in doing so..it is passing us by...why are the already guilty treasonus still walking free??...why has glyfasate not been outlawed..? Why are we growing corn to put in our gas tanks when it does nothing but good but put money into fat cat pockets...why are we still subsadising the stupid china made wind gensets that cant even pay for themself in there lifespan...to many back room hand shakes with t

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