We The People, must cause our own Trump administration to start focusing on AMERICA FIRST (what he campaigned on) or we are going to find ourselves in a situation similar to what we’re witnessing just over our southern border.

There is only so much corruption that human beings can take. Mexico is rife with it and it emanates from the criminal cartels that run the country and have for many years. And these cartels run freely across America and have for years now (despite the bravery of our local law enforcement professionals).

Inside of America, we have something akin to these cartels and we call them politicians. Too often, too many stay in power too long and they become corrupted.

Mr. POTUS, these massive problems so close to our lives must be addressed. Figure out ways to get out of the wars in Europe and the Middle East and focus on the United States.

China is responsible for killing hundreds of thousands of Americans on the streets of America, yet we allow them to send hundreds of thousands of college-aged (ie, military) students to attend our colleges and universities?

Our national debt is north of $ 35 trillion (and rising).

We have one political party that you yourself, along with your Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, admitted their leader, Barack Obama, committed TREASON against you!!!???

Need I go on!?

We are in the midst of a war—it is referred to as 5GW. Fifth-generation warfare is warfare that is conducted primarily through non-kinetic military action, such as social engineering, misinformation, cyberattacks, along with emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and fully autonomous systems.

When you add in severe levels of corruption inside of our political system, humans who take advantage of these tactics (wittingly or unwittingly—sound familiar?), we lose.

However, I know you want to help America WIN!

America First NOW or NEVER!