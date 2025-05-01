General Flynn's Substack - Official

General Flynn's Substack - Official

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
jtrudel trudelgroup.com's avatar
jtrudel trudelgroup.com
16h

"America is facing the most consequential of times in all of U.S. history, and it is time to respond. Once again, we as a free democratic republic face a dramatic decision point. The decisions we must now make will impact future generations for centuries to come."

Amen, Sir.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
SadieJay's avatar
SadieJay
16h

THE most important message of our times. The righteous and good must fight being complacent. Because evil knows not the meaning of complacency. That is so obvious. Demand accountability with your local city and county officials and hold feet to the fire if you don't get answers. In our local paper here today there was an article about ONE lady making public that the county commissioners have already been in "executive session" more in the first quarter of 2025 than they had all of 2024. This is what we need to start doing everywhere. LFG. And be stronger than we ever thought we could, because we hold that power. Godly righteousness is stronger than evil. God bless you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 General Michael T. Flynn USA Retired
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture