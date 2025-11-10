The biggest enemies Americans face (bar none), are NOT enemies “over there”, or enemies outside of our contiguous borders…NO!



The biggest enemy we face is right here within our own government.



You cannot give grace to someone who wants to destroy our way of life. If there is no indication of accountability (and there doesn’t appear to be any), the American people who voted for the tearing apart of the so called deep state will start feeling betrayed and powerless.



We have our champion in the White House (President Trump). We now need those around him to start moving at his speed and operating on his timeline. Every day that goes by is a loss of momentum.



Without accountability, there can be no reconciliation.



There can be no true unifying of our nation. Many people feel the government (for many years) has let us down.



It was Abraham Lincoln who said;



”At what point shall we expect the approach of danger?



By what means shall we fortify against it?



Shall we expect some transatlantic military giant, to step across the Ocean, and crush us at a blow?



Never!

All the armies of Europe, Asia and Africa combined, with all the treasure of the earth (our own excepted) in their military chest; with a Buonaparte for a commander, could not by force, take a drink from the Ohio, or make a track on the Blue Ridge, in a trial of a thousand years.



At what point then is the approach of danger to be expected?



I answer, if it ever reaches us, it must spring up amongst us. It cannot come from abroad. If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher.



As a nation of freemen, we must live through all time, or die by suicide.



I hope I am over wary; but if…the feelings of our best citizens becomes alienated from our government, we will find ourselves in trouble.



How then shall we fortify against it?”



The answer is simple.



Let every American, every lover of liberty, every well wisher to his posterity, swear by the blood of the [American] Revolution, never to violate in the least particular, the laws of the country; and never to tolerate their violation by others. As the patriots of [1776] did to the support of the Declaration of Independence, so to the support of the Constitution and Laws, let every American pledge his life, his property, and his sacred honor; let every man remember that to violate the law, is to trample on the blood of his father, and to tear the character of his own, and his children’s liberty.



Let reverence for the laws, be breathed by every American mother, to the lisping babe, that prattles on her lap…let it be taught in schools, in seminaries, and in colleges; let it be written in Primers, spelling books, and in Almanacs; let it be preached from the pulpit, proclaimed in legislative halls, and enforced in courts of justice. And, in short, let it become the political religion of the nation; and let the old and the young, the rich and the poor, the grave and the gay, of all sexes and tongues, and colors and conditions, sacrifice unceasingly upon its altars.



Lincoln was only 28 years old when he spoke these words (circa 1838).



Where are the Lincoln’s of our time who would willingly speak today about the trials of our future?



Courage only becomes contagious when a leader makes the bold and fearless decision to be courageous.



Make the decision today for the good of our nation.



As a Veteran, I willingly stand shoulder to shoulder with all those believers who recognize our need to protect our American way of life.



PSALM 23:4