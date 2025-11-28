THE HISTORY

Serbia in 2000. Georgia in 2003. Ukraine in 2004. Kyrgyzstan in 2005. All these uprisings and movements were textbook “color revolutions.” In each, a color or a symbol unified protestors and gave the movement a brand that could be recognized around the world.

In Serbia, the symbol was the bulldozer. On October 5, 2000, Jubisav Djokic drove his bulldozer into downtown Belgrade during mass protests against Siloban Milošević that became known as the Bulldozer Revolution. In a moment broadcast worldwide, he smashed through the front window of the state television building, helping to bring down the regime’s last stronghold.

Photo by Marko Djurica

In Ukraine, it was the color orange. In November 2004, crowds wearing orange gathered in Kyiv to protest alleged election fraud favoring Viktor Yanukovych. The demonstrations that became known as the Orange Revolution shut down parts of the capital and led to a court-ordered re-vote, overturning the original election result.

Photo by David Guttenfelder / AP

But hear me loud and clear: color revolutions are never spontaneous or grassroots uprisings. In the same way, protests and resistance movements in the US are never spontaneous or grassroots uprisings—just take a look at the No Kings protests.

THE PLAYBOOK

Abroad, color revolutions hope to install governments aligned with U.S. and NATO interests, particularly in former USSR countries or in regions key to global energy and security.

Manuals like “The Methods of Non-Violent Action” and groups like CANVAS or Crimethinc circulate tactics for the mass mobilization of “non-violent resistance,” “color branding,” and media framing. Protests often ignite after elections are labeled as fraudulent by Western monitors, and Western media outlets amplify the narratives by framing governments as authoritarian.

Western NGOs and think tanks like the Brookings Institution, creators of The Democracy Playbook, have long supported citizens in international color revolutions and protests. It comes as no surprise that they would also be equipping protesters inside America.

In the United States, we see attempts at a color revolution in protests and organized actions that aim to support globalist leaders and weaken our national sovereignty. Today, the actors claim to be a part of the “nonviolent resistance” and throw around terms like “authoritarianism” and “fascism”-- all clues that demonstrate a color revolution is underway.

THE PURPLE REVOLUTION

Inside America, members of the terrorist organization ANTIFA are notorious for dressing in all black. But the revolution we are facing in the United States is without a doubt the Purple Revolution.

Remember when Hillary and Bill Clinton came out in purple for her concession speech in 2016? They might have said that they wore purple to symbolize unity, but Russiagate and the lawfare that followed tell us that purple was a front. Forget unity—the Clintons were representing a globalist resistance to President Trump.

In fact, we now know that the Transition Integrity Project was set up and ready to operate if President Trump had not left office in 2021. And yet, the same purple theme was echoed at the 2021 inauguration when Kamala Harris, Jill Biden, and Michelle Obama all wore purple.

From The Standard

This psyop—projecting unity when they really are working to undermine the democratic process and silence certain Americans—is a key part of their playbook.

Leading up to President Trump’s reelection in 2024, Norm Eisen established State Democracy Defenders Action, “a bipartisan all-star team of experts in safeguarding democracy” that would push back against the Trump Administration.

They want you to believe that purple represents unity. But purple is their attempt to replace patriotism and the tradition of our constitutional republic, even our faith.

This summer’s No Kings protests were a failure, but it is still important to study their points. The ANTIFA, No Kings, and Purple Revolution ideologies reject not only political rulers, but also any form of hierarchical authority. The anti-God agenda is central to the Purple Revolution. It is a broader challenge to spiritual and religious order.

PURPLE AS AN LGBTQ SYMBOL

The Purple Revolution has another undertone. In their own words, purple or lavender represents LGBTQ resistance:

“In fact, lavender,” writes CNN, “has had [...] its own historical significance in representing resistance and power.” In 1969, “lavender sashes and armbands were distributed to a crowd of hundreds in a ‘gay power’ march from Washington Square Park to Stonewall Inn in New York.”

We can connect the dots easily: the LGBTQ movement is essential to the Purple Revolution because it will facilitate the destruction of our children and the nuclear family.

Look closely, and you’ll begin to see clues that they’re attempting a Purple Revolution all around us.

Don’t believe the “grassroots” or “bipartisan” lie.. The globalists are looking for any way to infiltrate the US, divide our nation, and destroy the nuclear family and the church.

Stay alert. Don’t be deceived.