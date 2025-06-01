It appears Zelenskyy gave the go ahead to attack parked Russian nuclear capable bombers without informing President Trump. (If true that our President was not consulted nor informed, this isn’t simply a breach of protocol, it’s a geopolitical insult and a warning sign. If Ukraine is willing to conduct strikes with strategic consequences without notifying the White House, we are no longer allies with coordination issues—we are co-belligerents flying blind).

Also given Senator “warmonger” Lindsey Graham’s and Senator “Da Nang Dick” Blumenthal’s recent visit, this attack could appear as though it was sanctioned. I pray the Russians have better intelligence than that. IMHO, these two don’t have the sense or common sense to pull something like this off (there will have to be denials though).

FYI, those bombers that were hit HAVE to be out in full view due to nuclear treaty obligations. Zelenskyy took advantage of that. For instance, they appear to have hidden the drones in containers and were driven on trucks near the airbase. Smart use of deception (see photos below).

However, imagine any one of our big bomber bases having the exact same thing done to them. Very costly U.S. Strategic Bombers can be taken out in the same way by anyone with access to inexpensive drones, delivery trucks, explosives, and a bit of technical knowledge (not good and new tactics will now have to be developed).

People, and especially world leaders, need to realize the global implications to such an operation as Ukraine just pulled off.

Russia will respond. Action, reaction, counteraction. Those are the shifting tides of warfare.

This wasn’t a bold action, it was brash. Ukraine’s short-term win could be the world’s long-term loss.

Despite what is a complete mess right now in Europe, there are still solutions to achieving peace. They are narrowing however and time, as it often does, becomes an enemy instead of a useful friend.