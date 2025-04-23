Australia is not just an ally; it's a cornerstone of our security and a fierce defender of liberty in a region teetering on the edge of tyranny. As our eyes and ears in the Indo-Pacific, Australia stands as a rampart against the creeping influence of authoritarian regimes, particularly the CCP. With an election looming on May 3rd, the stakes for Australia and the free world couldn't be higher. Bad leadership and foreign influence threaten to erode this vital partnership. We risk losing our footing in a world where freedom is under siege.

Today, their strategic position in the Indo-Pacific makes them indispensable. They monitor the South China Sea, where the CCP's aggressive expansionism threatens global trade routes and sovereignty.

They patrol the Pacific Islands, countering Beijing's attempts to buy influence with predatory loans and infrastructure deals. Through the AUKUS pact, Australia is stepping up to deter aggression with cutting-edge nuclear-powered submarines, a game-changer for regional stability.

Foreign influence, particularly from the CCP, has infiltrated Australia's institutions, economy, and political discourse. Reports of Chinese money flowing into universities, real estate, and political campaigns are no secret. The Australian Security Intelligence Organization (ASIO) has sounded the alarm on foreign interference, warning that it's at unprecedented levels.

Meanwhile, weak leadership risks compounding the problem. If Australia's next government lacks the spine to confront these threats or cozies up to Beijing for short-term economic gains, the consequences will ripple far beyond their shores.

The May 3rd election is a fork in the road. Australians will decide whether to elect leaders who will safeguard their sovereignty and strengthen ties with the United States and other free nations or those who will waver in the face of pressure. The choice isn't just about Australia's future—it's about ours. If Australia falls under the sway of foreign influence or drifts away from the West, we lose a critical partner in countering the CCP's global ambitions. Our ability to project power in the Indo-Pacific, secure supply chains, and maintain a free and open region will take a devastating hit.

This isn't fearmongering; it's reality. Look at the data. China is Australia's largest trading partner, accounting for nearly 30% of its exports. That economic leverage gives Beijing a dangerous foothold. Add to that the CCP's Belt and Road initiatives and strategic port leases in places like Darwin, and you see a pattern of encroachment. Australia's been fighting back—banning Huawei from its 5G networks, passing strict foreign interference laws, and calling out cyberattacks—but it's a constant battle.

The next government must double down, not retreat.

Your nation has always been a beacon of courage and resilience. Now, the battlefield is different, but the fight is the same. On May 3rd, choose leaders who will protect your sovereignty, reject foreign influence, and keep Australia a proud member of the free world. The United States stands with you, but we need you to stand firm.

The Indo-Pacific is the frontline in the global struggle between freedom and tyranny.

General Flynn's Website

Lieutenant General, US ARMY (Retired) Michael T. Flynn is a subject matter expert in Diplomacy, Statecraft, Foreign Policy, Strategy Formulation, Defense, Intelligence, and other areas of national and international security. He served more than 33 years in the Army, Joint, and Special Operations Forces, with multiple overseas combat tours.

