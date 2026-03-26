Today, after ten years of fighting, I have reached a settlement agreement with the United States Government in my case regarding the Russian Hoax FBI lawfare against me.

Nothing can fully compensate for the hell that my family and I have endured over these many years—the relentless attacks, the destruction of reputations, the financial ruin, and the profound personal toll inflicted upon us all. No amount of money or formal resolution can erase the pain caused by a prosecution that should never have been brought.

This ordeal stemmed from partisan government officials in a coordinated effort to pursue an innocent man as part of a broader campaign to undermine President Trump and his administration. It was a relentless, partisan pursuit that weaponized federal law enforcement in an audacious and unjust manner.

Yet this settlement goes far in demonstrating that the current Department of Justice, under the leadership of President Trump, Attorney General Bondi, Deputy Attorney General Blanche, and other dedicated departmental leaders, is committed to bringing accountability for the bad acts of those partisan actors. It marks a meaningful step toward righting a profound wrong.

There should never again be such a brazen attempt to weaponize federal law enforcement against political opponents or innocent citizens. It is essential that we remain guardians of the rule of law. A huge part of that guardianship is accountability, holding those who abuse power to answer for their actions.

It is not this Department of Justice that created this crisis of politicized justice, but they are doing right by truly pursuing justice now—ensuring that the facts prevail and that such abuses are not repeated. This resolution, while imperfect, brings to an end this chapter of injustice. This small measure of accountability should help the nation heal regarding the abuses of the past. It allows my family and me to move forward.

My family and I remain grateful for the support of so many who stood by us. It was their support and our faith in God Almighty that sustained us and gave us the strength to endure. I will continue to advocate for the restoration of integrity in all our institutions.