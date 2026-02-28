First, and I believe most important, is for all Americans to steady themselves for a lot of misinformation. This will come from all angles of attack. In war and intelligence reporting we say, first reports are always wrong. That’s a good starting point for us all.



War is never in any nation’s interest unless national survival is at stake. In America, the decision to go to war should be a joint decision by the executive and legislative branches of government. There will be untold costs and consequences and our nation must be together on this issue—like it or not, our nation going to war is not the sole prerogative of the executive branch. We should demand that Congress has skin in this “game” just as our President and our military forces have skin in it.



For a minute, consider the lost resources spent fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan (trillions of $’s and thousands of lives), never mind Ukraine and Venezuela (we still have a naval armada minding this critical part of the world).



We also need to consider what responses might come from China (ie., Taiwan), Russia (use of Nukes), or Turkey (a NATO ally, hopefully they sit this one out), and is our homeland at risk to terrorist counter-strikes?



That said, a PROLONGED war is never in America’s interests. However, once war is waged, it is an unleashing of emotions that can easily cause it to be endless.



We’ve been told time and again, America can no longer afford endless wars. That is a seriously true statement, we really cannot afford another endless war or conflict.



Therefore, we want to see if our Congress will respond with full throated support for our military operations and our troops. We also want them to vote their beliefs whether or not they support these actions. We also want there to be as much transparency as possible from our White House on those clear objectives that describe vital national security interests, precisely how long this war will last and what objectives, once achieved, will allow us to rapidly extract ourselves from this war.



We have far too many problems here at home and we cannot afford open ended ventures back in the Middle East on behalf of others. We have to get back to taking care of America First as fast as possible.



Pray for our troops and like millions of Americans, we want to be at peace. We also want freedom loving people around the world to know we stand with your fight to achieve freedom and once achieved, we will open the doors of America to fully embrace your desire to live freely and in peace. But also understand achieving freedom takes sacrifice and comes at a cost. Americans understand that, our own American Revolution is a perfect example of sacrifice.



For those that don’t understand scale and scope, Iran is four times the size of California with over 90 million people. A few strikes and a few days does not solve all of its problems. The people of America need to understand this while the people of Iran are living it.



In war, the best plans provide the most options right up to the last possible minute. I know our military is exceptional and well led. But going to war is also a failure of diplomacy and policy. Remember, Iran also had many chances to come to the table. Let’s pray President Trump sits his team down and has solutions for the long haul. I believe he does but the bureaucratic challenges he faces are immense.



God bless America and may God keep us safe and secure in the days, weeks and months ahead.



Pray for all those in harms way, especially our great military.

Refer a friend