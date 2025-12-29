General Flynn's Substack - Official

General Flynn's Substack - Official

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scott Lysle's avatar
Scott Lysle
1d

Make that two of 79 million; I am with General Flynn.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Herbert Kelso's avatar
Herbert Kelso
1dEdited

I would vote for you over Vance, if I thought there was a possibility of another election. I don't. If Trump doesn't declare Martial Law and invoke the Insurrection Act, we're done as a nation. There is simply no other way out of this than kinetic fighting and bloodshed. And the winner gets to try and fight off China.

I wish I understood what in the heck he is waiting for. The arrests should be complete by now, not waiting to begin. What did he do with the four long years he had to make a plan?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
90 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 General Michael T. Flynn USA Retired · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture