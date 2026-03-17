General Flynn's Substack - Official

General Flynn's Substack - Official

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Kelly Donivan's avatar
Kelly Donivan
9h

Thank you Gen. Flynn for pointing out this issue. I am a practicing Catholic and I am seeing this as well.

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jtrudel trudelgroup.com's avatar
jtrudel trudelgroup.com
8h

My last book hit #1 on Amazon when it came out. Invisible Treason.

It was endorsed by a Catholic Archbishop. Who was later excommunicated by the Pope.

I'm now retired from writing, but this was an interesting experience.

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