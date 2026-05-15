General Flynn's Substack - Official

General Flynn's Substack - Official

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James's avatar
James
3h

Geo-politically, China has a strong position due failures of the US government to keep our industries strong in our own nation. China truthfully had the world by the neck.

They are in a position to force the Strait of Hormuz open. All this saber rattling is just that, it’s a bluff. If China and the US ever clash in a real military conflict, it won’t really matter who wins the kinetic clash, America’s and the world economies would be cast into collapse. It would take decades to recover.

Just a reality that overshadows this entire event. We need to concentrate on saving our country from the internal threats within. Our morals are in the toilet and we are infiltrated at every level. The DNI is very aware of what I’m saying here. We are being distracted from the real threats.

Several years ago we uncovered a massive intrusion and espionage caper, that revealed a Chinese connection when Hydro One of Canada tried to purchase Avista Utilities, an American Electric Power company covering 5states. The federal government and our WA star officials completely ignored the activity. I contacted every pertinent federal agency.

We defeated that espionage by taking Avista to court in IDAHO. The Supreme Court there struck down the deal which was highly illegal and would have subjected Americans to extremely high power prices.

I was heavily involved in that as a Civil Intelligence Investigator. If you trust any government in this country to protect our way of life, you are sorely lacking discernment and understanding.

Chinese people can withstand poverty and other uncomfortable conditions, which also gives Xi hard ground to stand on. Trump in reality has no leverage. Americans are spoiled and sensitive to hardships. We are divided by many issues. Most of what we get as far as reporting on these issues is propaganda.

Again, the American people must decide our future. Our government isn’t looking out for our best interest. The economic pains of high gas prices proves that decisively. What arrogance to assume that we are willing to pay for warmongering. I have spoken with many vets, retired BP and other citizens. I have no one who approves of what is taking place. It’s immoral and dangerous, putting our entire nation at risk.

Trumps trip to China will change nothing. Our real issues are right here at home. I could go on for hours revealing investigations and ongoing real threats right here in America that are being ignored. This is unsustainable.

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HollyT's avatar
HollyT
4h

We continue to remain humble and pray for our President. Be wise as a serpent but GENTLE like a dove. We are at war with CCP NOW. Chess game. God continue give DJT and team Your wisdom and discernment.

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