CCP Diplomacy
Breaking (the internet):
CCP President Xi’s use of the term, “Thucydides Trap” during his opening comments to POTUS has everyone wondering …
WHAT THE …. ?
Xi’s remark on the Thucydides trap is a classic piece of Chinese diplomatic signaling; polite on the surface, however, very sharp and pointed underneath. It’s a reminder to our president (and the world) that Beijing (Xi) sees itself as the rising power in a structural rivalry with a (supposedly) established hegemon (the U.S.), and that any failure to accommodate China’s ascent risks major conflict which the United States cannot afford (and there is practically zero support from the American people currently for more war and Xi knows it).
Examining it another way, President Xi stated it intentionally to show China as Sparta (rising, dynamic, rightful heir to greater influence) and the U.S. as Athens (established but fearful and in decline). To some students of warfare, this may be an imperfect analogy, but the fact he used this phrase must be clearly and thoroughly examined.
Xi is signaling that the U.S. should step back gracefully, especially on Taiwan (and never lose site of what Xi has already said about Taiwan; One (1) China, and he’s not backing down), checking trade & tech restrictions, and increasingly regional dominance, rather than the U.S. attempting to further impede China’s “rejuvenation” efforts.
Essentially, it was a veiled warning:
Push too hard (ie., on Taiwan or decoupling), and structural tensions could lead to an extremely dangerous place.
Lastly, I believe Xi’s use of this ancient theory on warfare is explicitly tied to Taiwan tensions. At the same time, it’s cooperative language as well. Typical use of smart diplomatic double speak the Chinese are masters at.
Xi addressing a new paradigm, a brighter future for humanity because he knows the world is watching and listening and studying.
This is standard CCP diplomacy that keeps the door open for deals while putting the onus on the U.S. to avoid escalation.
Bottom line, and like it or not, he let Trump know you’re in my house now and we set the rules here.
FYI only, Thucydides wrote about the Peloponnesian War. The War (431–404 BC) was a devastating 27-year conflict between Athens and Sparta. It was driven by Sparta’s fears of growing Athenian (ie., U.S.) imperialism, the war ended with the total defeat of Athens, fundamentally altering the ancient Greek world and ending its “Golden Age.”
The Peloponnesian war lasted more than two decades. I’d say we’re somewhere in the late third quarter and time favors the watchmakers and not the watch-watchers.
We need to keep in mind that President Donald J. Trump isn’t the only one who understands nor read the art of the deal.
Geo-politically, China has a strong position due failures of the US government to keep our industries strong in our own nation. China truthfully had the world by the neck.
They are in a position to force the Strait of Hormuz open. All this saber rattling is just that, it’s a bluff. If China and the US ever clash in a real military conflict, it won’t really matter who wins the kinetic clash, America’s and the world economies would be cast into collapse. It would take decades to recover.
Just a reality that overshadows this entire event. We need to concentrate on saving our country from the internal threats within. Our morals are in the toilet and we are infiltrated at every level. The DNI is very aware of what I’m saying here. We are being distracted from the real threats.
Several years ago we uncovered a massive intrusion and espionage caper, that revealed a Chinese connection when Hydro One of Canada tried to purchase Avista Utilities, an American Electric Power company covering 5states. The federal government and our WA star officials completely ignored the activity. I contacted every pertinent federal agency.
We defeated that espionage by taking Avista to court in IDAHO. The Supreme Court there struck down the deal which was highly illegal and would have subjected Americans to extremely high power prices.
I was heavily involved in that as a Civil Intelligence Investigator. If you trust any government in this country to protect our way of life, you are sorely lacking discernment and understanding.
Chinese people can withstand poverty and other uncomfortable conditions, which also gives Xi hard ground to stand on. Trump in reality has no leverage. Americans are spoiled and sensitive to hardships. We are divided by many issues. Most of what we get as far as reporting on these issues is propaganda.
Again, the American people must decide our future. Our government isn’t looking out for our best interest. The economic pains of high gas prices proves that decisively. What arrogance to assume that we are willing to pay for warmongering. I have spoken with many vets, retired BP and other citizens. I have no one who approves of what is taking place. It’s immoral and dangerous, putting our entire nation at risk.
Trumps trip to China will change nothing. Our real issues are right here at home. I could go on for hours revealing investigations and ongoing real threats right here in America that are being ignored. This is unsustainable.
We continue to remain humble and pray for our President. Be wise as a serpent but GENTLE like a dove. We are at war with CCP NOW. Chess game. God continue give DJT and team Your wisdom and discernment.