Ceasefires are always a difficult proposition, even when the opposing sides are face to face across battle lines on the ground. There are many examples throughout history describing these type challenges.

The immense sophistication of this war with all the advanced weaponry, long range air and missile systems, and artificial and human intelligence gathering made the negotiations for this ceasefire monumental. That said, ceasefires are always fragile, and we pray this one is not simply aspirational.

While we await the terms and conditions of the cease fire agreement mediated by the President and the Emir of Qatar, between Israel and Iran, let's review the bidding of the current state of play.

During the next 24-72 hours there will be great strategic ambiguity. Both sides and many in the international community will make various pronouncements with differing degrees of acceptance. Regardless, the conditional acceptance by both sides is a POSITIVE indicator to end this war.

Specific terms and conditions of the ceasefire agreement are not fully known and ceasefires during periods of intense conflict are dicey. Let's face it, the animosity between the belligerents is severe.

For Isreal and the United States, one very clear objective was the complete destruction of Iran's nuclear weapons capability. It remains unclear however if there are any terms calling for leadership changes or a dismantling of Iranian surrogate forces such as Hezbollah, Hamas or the Houthis.

Based on what we now know here is some of the framework:

1. Phased Implementation: There will be a phased implementation over the next 24-48 hours (and beyond). A separation of warring parties and likely a stand down of certain type capabilities.

2. Cessation of attacks: Mutual cessation of military attacks against each other, essentially, NO MORE FIGHTING!

3. Continued mediation: Mediation by Qatar and U.S. Leaders will continue. Special envoy Steve Witkoff, Secretary Rubio, JD Vance, and direct intervention by President Trump have been central to achieving the ceasefire. Qatar’s Prime Minister, Al Thani, also played a pivotal role in securing the ceasefire.

It is very clear the military strikes by the United States against the nuclear facilities inside of Iran were DECISIVE bringing this 12-Day War to an end.

May credit go to those steady hands on the triggers of diplomacy.

I am certain in the coming days more will become clear on the specific terms and conditions of the ceasefire. For now, pray for those who typically suffer the most. In this case, the citizens of Israel and Iran who felt the pain of war.

I’ll leave readers with my somewhat nuanced perspective on avoiding further conflict. At times, it is wise in some situations to avoid further conflict while in others, it is not. Avoiding it here was very wise. Key, and always on the table is pursuing peace and reconciliation. This was made very clear by our President from day one of this war, and thank God for humanity it was.

