In moments of political upheaval, language matters. Words like collapse, overthrow, and regime change are often deployed quickly, sometimes recklessly, to frame events before facts and the law have been thoroughly examined. Venezuela’s recent transfer of executive authority is one such moment. Despite extraordinary circumstances surrounding the president’s removal or unavailability, the transition that followed was not a regime change. It was a constitutional succession. This distinction is not semantic. It is foundational to understanding what has and has not occurred inside the Venezuelan state.