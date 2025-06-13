General Flynn's Substack - Official

Lois
8h

I choose prayer and watchfulness. I choose to temper the temptation to “get Iran“ or think the US should “run in” like neo-cons and “fix“ the situation. Aren’t we, as MAGA, pivoting away from this international position?

Good grief, Israel has the right to choose such a course of action. Thank you, General Flynn, for advising us to respect their intellect and capabilities-“beyond par”.

Seems to me that our responsibility is, as President Trump and you did, is to articulate the history of the aggressions and restrained counter measures. And, to identify and neutralize “fallout” in our own sphere of influence.,

JD Decuypere
6h

Good morning and thank you General for the sitrep on Israel, sir. It has been reported that China and Russia have been supplying Iran with technology. Of course the S300 & 400 systems are Russian. So I'm very suspicious of China's call for de escalation. The Russians and the Chicoms want American resources spread as thin as possible. Putin is dangerous as he's suffered heavy losses already, he's a wounded animal as it were. The Chinese are my primary concern. If you think it relevant at this point sir. Maybe you could share your gut with the rest of us. Concerning the multinational threat the we face here on the home front. And if in your experience. The commonwealth of America should be on high alert. Considering we know that there are potentially hundreds of thousands of multinational warfighters on American soil. The Haji's in Detroit Mi declaring war on America just 4 weeks ago on national news broadcast. The attempt to deliver a bio weapon through a chicom student at the University of Michigan. Through a network directly tied to the CCP. Do you have an estimation of how long before there's a attack on American soil? Current assaults taking place in LA and other cities not withstanding.

