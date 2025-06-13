First, a reminder about war…it is NOT FAIR, it is NOT FREE, & the longer it takes, EVERYONE LOSES. Lastly, speaking for myself, I am anti-stupid war (not anti-war). However, when a nation’s leadership (Iran) calls for the annihilation of another nation (Israel and America), there will eventually be a price paid. I must say, Israel showed not only great restraint & patience over many years to make this monumental decision to conduct this decisive & very strategic offensive series of strikes but a level of military prowess & capability that is historically without par.

As of June 13, 2025, Israel has launched a large-scale military operation named Operation Rising Lion against Iran, targeting its nuclear facilities, ballistic missile programs, and key military and scientific leadership. The operation began in the early morning hours of June 13, with airstrikes reported across Tehran and other cities, hitting Iran’s main uranium enrichment facility in Natanz, nuclear weaponization programs, and military infrastructure. Notable casualties include Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and Fereydoun Abbasi, former head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, among other senior officials. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) stated the strikes were preemptive, based on intelligence that Iran was close to producing a nuclear weapon, with enough enriched uranium for up to 15 bombs within days. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the operation as ongoing, aimed at neutralizing Iran’s nuclear threat and defending Israel’s survival, while also claiming to protect regional allies from Iranian aggression.

Iran has responded with over 100 drones launched toward Israel, according to the IDF, though no significant retaliatory missile strikes have been confirmed as of 04:35 AM Israel time. Iranian media reported explosions in Tehran, with airbases closed and leadership convening to discuss retaliation. Iran’s air defenses, already weakened by prior Israeli strikes in October 2024, which destroyed all four S-300 systems, have left the country vulnerable. Iran’s Defense Minister had previously warned of counterstrikes on U.S. bases in the region if attacked, but no such actions have been reported yet. Iran’s leadership, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, has historically vowed strong responses to Israeli actions, though some sources suggest Iran may opt for “strategic patience” to assess damage before retaliating, as seen in past delays following major attacks.

The strikes follow months of escalating tensions, including Iran’s missile attacks on Israel in April and October 2024 (Operation True Promise 1 and 2) & the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in July 2024, which Iran attributed to Israel. Israel’s actions are driven by concerns over Iran’s nuclear advancements, with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) declaring Iran non-compliant in June 2025 for accelerating uranium enrichment to 60%, close to weapons-grade, & possessing enough material for multiple bombs. U.S.-Iran nuclear talks, ongoing since April 2025, have stalled, with Iran rejecting demands to halt enrichment, prompting Israel to act unilaterally. The U.S. has not provided offensive support, though it may assist in defending Israel against retaliation, as it did in 2024.

The situation remains volatile, with risks of a broader regional conflict. Iran’s weakened proxies (HB & Hamas) & degraded military capabilities limit its immediate response options, but its long-range missile technology, capable of reaching 3,000 km, poses a threat to Israel & potentially Europe. Social media posts on X reflect anxiety among Iranians, with some expressing fears of war, though these sentiments are not conclusive. The international community (esp, China & Germany), has urged de-escalation.