General Flynn's Substack - Official

General Flynn's Substack - Official

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James's avatar
James
1d

General Flynn,

I am personally very aware of this topic and have followed and investigated it for decades. One thing is certain. The Vatican had been squarely behind the alien mystery for decades. They have an entire unit of personnel who are dedicated to propagating this subject.

This is a dangerous subject for Christians. Why? Because in our research an intelligence investigation we found that it is going to be used for one of the greatest deceptions in history.

Why does the Catholic Church own the Observatory in Arizona named “Lucifer?” I know why, but not going to go there.

We live in a time of great deception. Let me be clear. There are no aliens from outer space. There are both Biblical and scientific reasons for that.

If God would have wanted us to worry about aliens, He would have stated so in the Holy scriptures. He did not.

We are on the precipice of a great deception on this subject. The CIA long ago learned how to create conspiracies and fuel them. This subverted society after Hollywood has mesmerized their minds for decades, is easy to deceive. This one is going to be big, with catastrophic results. This is the Devils game.

Anyone who falls for this will sorely regret it.

These missing people might be those who were to become whistleblowers. If I had to guess, I’d put my money there.

God help us!

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Richard Hower's avatar
Richard Hower
1d

General Flynn, you are a phenomenon! You never cease to amaze me. This article is a catalyst for much deeper discourse. Thank you!

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