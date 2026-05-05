Over the past several years, a quiet pattern has emerged that deserves far more attention than it has received. It began in July 2023 with the death of Michael David Hicks, a research scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory who worked on the DART Project and Deep Space 1. His cause of death was never publicly released. The following July, JPL principal researcher Frank Maiwald died in Los Angeles at 61. Again, no cause of death was disclosed then in June 2025, JPL aerospace engineer Monica Jacinto Reza vanished in the Angeles National Forest. She was hiking with a companion, thirty feet ahead, when she smiled, waved, and simply ceased to exist. She has never been found. That same month, Melissa Casias, an administrative staffer with security clearance at Los Alamos National Laboratory, disappeared while walking along a New Mexico roadside, her phone factory-reset and left behind. In December 2025, MIT’s Dr. Nuno Loureiro, director of the Plasma Science and Fusion Center and one of the world’s foremost fusion physicists, was shot to death at his home near Boston. In February 2026, Caltech astrophysicist Carl Grillmair was shot on his front porch by a stranger with no apparent motive. Finally, the case that cracked the story open: retired Air Force Major General William Neil McCasland, former commander of the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the facility long rumored in intelligence circles to house recovered Roswell materials, walked out of his Albuquerque home on February 27, 2026, leaving his phone, prescription glasses, and wearable devices behind. He has not been seen since. The full documented list of cases can be reviewed here. At least eleven individuals connected to classified nuclear, aerospace, and advanced propulsion research are now dead or missing. The White House has confirmed a formal investigation. The FBI is spearheading the effort. The House Oversight Committee has demanded briefings from the FBI, the Department of Energy, NASA, and the Department of Defense. President Trump himself called it “pretty serious stuff.” These are not fringe allegations. This is the federal government confirming, on the record, that something is very wrong.

Do Aliens Exist?

I do not know whether extraterrestrial life exists. Nobody who is being honest with you does. What I do know is that the question has been weaponized, repeatedly and deliberately, to make serious inquiry look ridiculous. The moment a credentialed scientist, a decorated military officer, or a sitting member of Congress raises questions about unidentified aerial phenomena, recovered materials, or non-human biologics, the machinery of ridicule activates immediately. That response itself is worth studying carefully, because institutions that have nothing to hide do not work this hard to shut down questions.

Think about what we have been told and what we have been deliberately left without. We were told UAPs were weather balloons. Then we were told they were swamp gas. Then lens flares. Then we were shown declassified military footage, told by our own government that the objects were real and unidentified, and then promptly instructed to move on as though that admission carried no weight. Congress has held formal hearings on this subject. Whistleblowers holding the highest-level security clearances in this country have testified under oath, placing their careers and their freedom on the line to place information in the public record. And yet the loudest voices in the establishment media continue to treat the entire subject as the province of conspiracy theorists and social outcasts. That posture is no longer credible, and a growing number of serious people have stopped pretending that it is.

Now consider what has happened to the people closest to the answers. Michael David Hicks worked on NASA’s DART Project, one of the most consequential planetary defense missions ever launched. He is dead, and his cause of death was never publicly released. Frank Maiwald was a principal researcher at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, specializing in space research. He is dead, and his cause of death was also never disclosed. Monica Jacinto Reza was an aerospace engineer at JPL who developed patented metal alloys used in rocket manufacturing and held connections to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. She vanished on a hiking trail in broad daylight, thirty feet from her companion, and has never been found. Major General William Neil McCasland commanded the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson, the same facility that has, in classified UAP testimony for decades, been named as a storage site for recovered materials. He walked out of his home in February 2026 and disappeared without a trace. These are not random people. These are the individuals who, by virtue of their professional position and security clearance level, would have been among the first to know if something extraordinary had been recovered, studied, or concealed by this government.

The question of whether aliens exist and the question of where these scientists have gone are not separate conversations. They may be the same conversation. When the people who hold the most sensitive knowledge in the most sensitive research fields begin dying and vanishing at a rate that has now triggered a White House investigation, a formal FBI inquiry, and a House Oversight Committee probe, the pattern demands serious attention. President Trump called it pretty serious stuff. I would go further than that. I would call it one of the most important unresolved questions in the history of this republic, and I would note that the people most motivated to keep it unresolved are the same people who have spent decades telling you there is nothing to see.

Ask yourself why.

The distraction argument cuts both ways. Yes, UFO discourse can be used to pull public attention away from more immediate corruption, more traceable crimes, more prosecutable officials. But it can also be used the other way: to bury legitimate testimony from people who know things they are not supposed to know, by making the entire conversation radioactive. Either way, someone is controlling the frame. The question is who.

Then There Is Easter Island.

Rapa Nui. A volcanic triangle in the southeastern Pacific, 2,300 miles from the nearest continental coastline. One of the most remote inhabited places on Earth. On it, nearly 1,000 massive stone statues called moai, some weighing over 80 tons, carved with precision and placed with intention across the island’s perimeter.

Who built them? Mainstream archaeology has a tidy answer: the indigenous Rapa Nui people used ropes, rollers, and communal labor. That answer may be partially correct. But it leaves enormous questions unanswered. The engineering required to quarry, transport, and erect structures of that scale, in that location, with the tools attributed to the builders, continues to challenge researchers who study it with fresh eyes.

Thor Heyerdahl was one of those researchers. His landmark 1958 work, Aku Aku: The Secret of Easter Island, documented his expedition to the island and his deep engagement with the oral traditions of its people. What he found was not a simple story of primitive labor. It was a layered, contested, and in many ways deliberately obscured account of a civilization whose origins and capabilities remain genuinely disputed. The book is essential reading for anyone who takes these questions seriously.

Find it here: Aku Aku by Thor Heyerdahl

Heyerdahl’s broader thesis, that ancient peoples were far more capable of long-distance contact, advanced construction, and cross-cultural exchange than the academic establishment wanted to admit, was treated with the same reflexive dismissal that greets serious UAP inquiry today. Decades later, DNA evidence and archaeological discoveries have vindicated portions of his work that were once mocked outright.

What else might eventually be vindicated?

Members of Congress Are Starting to Connect the Dots

The encouraging development in recent years is that this conversation has moved from the fringe into the halls of Congress, carried by members who are not afraid to ask uncomfortable questions on the record.

Representative Thomas Massie has been among the most consistent voices demanding transparency on government secrecy, classification overreach, and the suppression of information the American people have a right to know. His willingness to push back against the consensus position, on everything from pandemic origins to the integrity of federal agencies, reflects the kind of intellectual honesty that is rare in that building.

Representative Anna Paulina Luna has taken direct aim at the UAP disclosure process, demanding accountability from intelligence agencies and pushing for the full release of materials that remain classified without clear justification. She has named names and asked the questions that others in her position have avoided for decades. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna stated in an interview that she believes “The Book of Enoch is tied to UFO Disclosure.”

Former Representative Matt Gaetz similarly pursued disclosure with force, using his platform to challenge the established narrative and demand that Congress actually exercise its oversight authority over programs that may have been operating entirely outside constitutional accountability structures.

These three members represent a growing caucus of elected officials who understand that the questions surrounding advanced technology, unknown phenomena, and disappeared experts are not separate issues. They are connected. The same culture of classification that buries UAP testimony is the same culture that can make a microbiologist’s death look routine and a scientist’s silence look voluntary.

The missing scientists question and the Easter Island question may seem unrelated. I believe they share a common thread. Both involve the suppression of knowledge that someone, somewhere, has decided the public is not ready for, or more accurately, not permitted to have.

Easter Island is a monument to a capability that should not have existed, yet reportedly did. The missing scientists are a monument to a knowledge base that someone very badly does not want assembled, published, or shared.

The statues stand with their backs to the ocean and their faces pointed inland, watching. That choice was not accidental. In Rapa Nui tradition, the moai were guardians, the embodiment of ancestral power and protection, positioned to watch over the living.

Maybe the better question is not who built them. Maybe the better question is what were they built to guard.

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