General Flynn's Substack - Official

General Flynn's Substack - Official

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Kociuba's avatar
John Kociuba
6h

Honorable Donald John Trump,

President of the United States,

What a beautiful example of strength, leadership, execution.

You magnificent bastard! 🇺🇸👍

Next On Christmas List:

1. Cuba 2. Mexico 3. Canada 4. Columbia

Reply
Share
2 replies
John Kociuba's avatar
John Kociuba
5h

Elliott Abrams, Max Boot, Steven A. Cook, Elisa Ewers, Linda Robinson, and Ray Takeyh, please go sit in a corner and STFU!

Disband United Nations, Break apart Council On Foreign Relations (Foreigner Funded). Arrest all judges illegally releasing previously deported criminal foreign nationals, have States enact criminal tribunals for Republicans and Democrats engaged in insider trading, pedophilia, drugs, foreign monies in domiciled elections. clawback their earnings. Arrest. Prosecute. Jail.

Reply
Share
1 reply
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 General Michael T. Flynn USA Retired · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture