IRAN SITREP: Today was an historic day in the region of the Middle East and around the world. That said, my training and education as well as a life’s worth of experience have taught me many things. When the euphoria of successful military operations end, what comes next? Below is an attempt to address this vital question.

First, the euphoria from today’s strikes such as precision hits on IRGC command nodes, nuclear infrastructure remnants, missile arrays, and top leadership (including the reported death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei) will inevitably give way to harder questions of “what comes next?”

Operations Epic Fury (U.S.), and Roaring Lion (Israel), launched February 28, 2026, after the Islamic regime rejected maximalist demands in Geneva talks. It’s not a one-off raid like this past June 2025; it’s a sustained campaign to degrade existential threats: nuclear breakout, ballistic missiles, Iran’s navy, and the regime’s ability to project terror via proxies.

Initial high-fives in Jerusalem, Washington, and among Iranian diaspora communities (reports of street celebrations waving pre-1979 flags and Reza Pahlavi portraits) stem from real tactical wins: hundreds of targets damaged, air defenses suppressed, and a decapitation strike that severs the theocracy’s symbolic head. But euphoria fades fast when the bill arrives; financial, strategic, human, and when the fog of war clears on Iran’s response.

Short-term realities (days/weeks): Iran has already retaliated with ballistic missiles and drones against Israel and U.S. bases in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, UAE (and possibly others). Expect more: proxy activations (though Hezbollah is gutted, Houthis/Iraqi militias remain), attempts to harass Gulf shipping or mine the Strait of Hormuz (20% of global oil), and asymmetric hits. U.S./Israeli air and naval superiority can blunt most of this, but casualties or oil spikes will test domestic support.

No U.S. ground invasion is planned or feasible. Trump’s messaging emphasizes “Iranians seize your destiny,” with offers of immunity to defecting forces. Strikes will continue “as long as necessary” to “raze” the missile program and “annihilate” naval capabilities. The regime’s survival instinct historically favors calibrated restraint over all-out suicide to preserve power.

When the initial rush ends: the branching paths U.S. intelligence reportedly modeled scenarios pre-strike, and experts (Gold Institute for International Strategy, Atlantic Council, CFR, Stimson, Foreign Affairs) converge on three broad futures. None are clean.

1. Regime hunkers down and offers a deal (”recalibration” or “IRGCistan”). Surviving clerics/IRGC hardliners close ranks around a new figurehead (e.g., Ali Larijani or a council). They trade verifiable nuclear/missile/proxy concessions for sanctions relief and breathing room. This is the most likely near-term outcome if internal cohesion holds: a battered but intact theocracy, more pragmatic out of necessity, but still repressive. No full “victory,” but threats neutered enough for de-escalation. Oil markets stabilize; region breathes—but the underlying ideology festers.

2. Regime fractures and collapses (the high-reward scenario). This comes w/ decapitation plus sustained degradation sparking mass defections, security forces stand down, and protests (building on recent waves) overwhelm remaining loyalists. This is what Trump explicitly called for: “the single greatest chance for the Iranian people to take back their Country.” A potential transition vehicle: Exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi has positioned himself as a non-permanent transitional figure. His publicly outlined plan covers the first 100-180 days: stabilize currency/economy, form a National Reconciliation Council, seize state media for transparent messaging, amnesty for non-criminal regime elements, humanitarian corridors, and rapid move to a new secular constitution plus internationally supervised elections. He frames it as “maximum support for the people plus maximum pressure on the regime” to trigger internal tipping points.

Upside: A secular, democratic Iran ends 46 years of theocracy, sponsorship of terror, and nuclear roulette. A regional peace dividend (no more Axis of Resistance funding), economic reopening to Western investment, and a historic win for the Iranian people who’ve shown in repeated uprisings they reject the regime.

Downside risks: Power vacuum invites ethnic/sectarian score-settling (Kurds, Baloch, Arabs, Azeris), IRGC remnants turning insurgent, refugee waves, or looting of remaining WMD assets. Without boots on the ground, external influence is limited to aid, broadcasting, and diplomacy.

3. Prolonged mess or state failure. This comes w/ a partial collapse without coherent opposition leadership. Instead, it entails militias, warlordism, or civil strife akin to post-2011 Libya (not a full Iraq 2003 redux since no occupation). Proxies flare; Gulf states get dragged in deeper; China/Russia exploit chaos for influence. This is the nightmare that “euphoria” blinds people to...history shows airpower degrades regimes but rarely installs stable successors alone.

The honest strategic bottom line?

This isn’t 2003 Iraq (no WMD hunt, no nation-building occupation, far better intelligence/preparation, and a population that’s already demonstrated anti-regime sentiment). But it’s also not a videogame “win screen.” Success metrics shift from “bombs dropped” to “threats eliminated plus sustainable outcome.”

Best, most realistic path: Degrade the regime’s coercive machinery enough that Iranians themselves finish the job. The people and not U.S. troops own the sequel. Pahlavi-style transition offers the cleanest off-ramp if momentum builds.

There are many risks to manage. A few are an oil shock to the global oil markets, congressional pushback at home (War Powers debates), escalation ladders, and the eternal post-strike question of “who fills the vacuum?”

These risks also present opportunities. The Islamic Republic has been the region’s chief arsonist since 1979. Removing its oxygen (nuclear threshold plus missile terrorism) creates space for something better. Iranians have endured enough (much of the region and the world feel the same); their responses now decide whether this becomes liberation or another cycle.

Euphoria is the adrenaline of a necessary and well landed punch. The “what then” is governance, economics, and reconciliation in a traumatized society. It will be messy, protracted, and must be Iranian led. The strikes bought time and space; whether it’s used for a free Iran or muddled through depends on what happens inside Tehran and on the streets in the coming weeks. History favors the bold who also plan for that day!