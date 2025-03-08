As a former Democrat, here’s my message to the Democrat party,

You represent one gigantic lie.

In fact, the entire party is built on a foundation of falsehoods. You stand for endless and wasteful wars all to perpetuate your own egos and to increase your wealth, done at the expense of our military, who you could care less about, along with those millions of grassroot Americans you selfishly take advantage of.

You (Democrat party) are the party of fraud, waste and abuse (you know it and now you can no longer hide behind your lies).

@realDonaldTrump and his team, especially @DOGE have busted you all.

YOU HEARD THAT RIGHT, YOU’RE ALL BUSTED!

While being under a constant barrage of brutal legal and physical attacks, #TRUMP has shown you to stand for globalism and communism and worse, a complete shift away from our constitutional republic form of government. You use to be the party of JFK (no more). Now you embrace a bloated and out of control socialist form of big government, big corporate wealth, along with a system that makes a handful of Americans very rich and very powerful while crushing everyone else into urban slavery and servitude.

NO MORE! ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!

For some of you, you should be concerned about the legal impacts you may experience. This isn’t about retribution, it is however about accountability. And there will be accountability. Regardless of your outlandish and time wasting “lawfare” counter-attacks conducted against a proper and justifiable accounting of how U.S. TAXPAYER dollars are spent, some of you are going to be caught up in this crime spree that has taken its toll on millions of innocent Americans, has destroyed our economy and has turned our country into something I never imagined it would become (not in my lifetime).

That said, it is time now for ALL AMERICANS to stand against the tyranny of this one-sided fight. We now have our champion in the White House standing strong operating from a position of great strength and determination and it’s time we start swinging for the fences!

Abraham Lincoln said it best, “Neither let us be slandered from our duty by false accusations against us, nor frightened from it by menaces of destruction to the Government … You cannot escape the responsibility of tomorrow by evading it today … [so] let us have faith that right makes might, and in that faith, let us, to the end, dare to do our duty as we understand it.”

CONTROL WHAT YOU CAN

LOCAL ACTION EQUALS A NATIONAL IMPACT

TIME TO STAND UP STEP UP SPEAK UP!