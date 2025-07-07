What everyone is missing are the CHILDREN who were abused by EPSTEIN and OTHERS. I don’t care whether he killed himself or not.

For me, I want to believe @FBIDirectorKash & @FBIDDBongino but with the FBI’s track record with laptops (Hunter Biden, Anthony Weiner, Seth Rich, now Epstein), never mind the FBI’s previous track record for telling the truth, it is really hard to fathom that something else isn’t going on here.

I think there now needs to be an incredibly transparent briefing to the American people immediately by the DOJ.

The lack of trust in the FBI and DOJ is so thick you can cut it with a knife.

C’mon guys, the American people are not stupid or afraid to know the truth.

