What everyone is missing are the CHILDREN who were abused by EPSTEIN and OTHERS. I don’t care whether he killed himself or not.
For me, I want to believe @FBIDirectorKash & @FBIDDBongino but with the FBI’s track record with laptops (Hunter Biden, Anthony Weiner, Seth Rich, now Epstein), never mind the FBI’s previous track record for telling the truth, it is really hard to fathom that something else isn’t going on here.
I think there now needs to be an incredibly transparent briefing to the American people immediately by the DOJ.
The lack of trust in the FBI and DOJ is so thick you can cut it with a knife.
C’mon guys, the American people are not stupid or afraid to know the truth.
We apparently are not entitled to the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth
Classification of material is the issue I believe. Who classifies a document? Confidential, Secret, Top Secret? Who gives these classifiers license to label information? What gives them the authority to classify the documents and is it really a danger to the national security or just an excuse to cover up for the classifier. I'm grasping at straws here but I never felt comfortable that they hold these secretive, above law, FISA (Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act) courts in DC. It's a way to avoid scrutiny. John Roberts, king of the classified secret FISA courts? Who is shitting who? We know Dan Bongino is a straight shooter but my impression is these 3 great people have had their backs put up against a wall for "classification". I'm just a retired guy sitting here reading the good General. I know nothing but I used to be a "comsec custodian" in my Navy and always took classification as a fear of God. Are we dealing with smoke and mirrors here? Poor Pam Bondi. She'd tell us if she could. Something's holding her back (classification) and I don't believe it's protecting the victims. The victims have already been harmed. Geez!