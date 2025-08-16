Fight Like a Flynn

I know what we’re up against, and I’m asking for your support, please consider making a contribution to my PAC at www.FightLikeaFlynnPac.com

Our Mission

We will protect and defend our constitutional and God-given rights. We will advance the idea of American exceptionalism. We will be unapologetic standing up for American values and principles. We will not back down from anyone or anything when it comes to saving America.

Our objectives include:

Fighting for America first issues and leaders. Expanding the voices of all Americans. Advocating for and standing firmly in support of family values. Focusing on local actions that create a national impact.

We are fundamentally responsible for securing the future of our people and we can pursue this goal boldly in the knowledge that doing so has the derivative effect of improving the lives of people around the globe.