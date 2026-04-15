General Flynn's Substack - Official

General Flynn's Substack - Official

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Michael Woods's avatar
Michael Woods
14h

You are 100% correct. No is the vote I expect from EVERY Republican. I will be watching.

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Rick Janes's avatar
Rick Janes
13h

"Nobody will really understand politics until they understand that politicians aren’t trying to solve our problems. They are trying to solve their own problems, of which getting elected and re-elected are number one and number two. Whatever is number three is far behind." - Thomas Sowell

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