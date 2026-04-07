General Flynn's Substack - Official

General Flynn's Substack - Official

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Thomas's avatar
Thomas
1h

Neocon Lindsey Graham flew to Israel to instruct Netanyahu how to sell the war to Trump.

Then Bibi flew 1000 American pastors to Israel to instruct them on message discipline.

Bibi does not like Americans

GRAHAM IS A TRAITOR....

Thank you for s good message. One of balance.

They tried to destroy me too General.

I'm a friend of your brothers and he's a good man as are you.

Thomas

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Marcia Stockton's avatar
Marcia Stockton
1h

I am so ashamed of our so-called American leaders. They do not represent traditional American moral values. All international relations (and personal relations, for that matter) should start with mutual respect for sovereignty.

Thank you for articulating this so brilliantly, General Flynn.

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