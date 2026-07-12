General Flynn's Substack - Official

General Flynn's Substack - Official

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Kelleigh Nelson's avatar
Kelleigh Nelson
15hEdited

Local action is what counts the most. Who are the candidates for your County Commissions, for City Councils, for County or City Mayors. And who are your state legislators in your district. The most important vote is in the primaries, where we elect those who will run for the particular office and very few Americans bother to vote in these elections. Then they complain that they don't like the choices! Well, whose fault is that? Of course civics is no longer taught in the government schools, so best to teach your children at home or send them to a good private or religious school.

It's always been up to us, and if we fail, we get the government we deserve.

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Carolyn Dennis's avatar
Carolyn Dennis
16h

🇺🇸🙏🇺🇸

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