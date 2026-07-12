War can be morally justified if it meets specific criteria, such as defending the innocent, being declared by a legitimate authority, and being fought justly. I’ve stated in the past, I am anti-stupid war but not anti-war.



In my lifetime, I have been called on to fight in wars that were stupid and unjustified (and every sane American has witnessed the tragic consequences of stupid wars).



Americans must now stop wondering what is going on and fully realize, we are a nation at war. We’re under attack by an infiltrated enemy, many inside of our institutions and clearly a subversive element inside of our very own government apparatus.



Fifth Generation (5GW) is a real form of warfare, we’re in the midst of waging this type of warfare. Yes, there are physical aspects of 5GW.



We can clearly identify our enemies overseas, the greater challenge are identifying those among here at home.



Here in America either you love and are for the United States Constitution or you are not. That is the clearest test of loyalty. If you do not believe in our constitution and our American way of life, then don’t let the door hit you in your backside. If you do, as I do, then please stand up and speak without fear that you are on the side of what is good and decent in life.



As we celebrate the 250th year of our nation, we must never forget the millions whose young lives have been sacrificed for our cause for freedom. A cause that started with a small group who stood against tyranny on the Commons of Lexington outside a small church in Massachusetts.



FREEDOM IS NOT FREE.



Maintaining freedom comes at a severe cost in bloodshed and sacrifice especially for those left behind.



Therefore, we must remain vigilant.



Pray for our leaders who serve our constitution and protect our rights and our way of life and simply know, the enemies of the United States of America are real, they intend to destroy our way of life and they are determined to achieve victory at all cost.



Let’s not give them one more inch.



Stand strong America. In order to get another 250 years, this generation must stand up, step up and speak up NOW.



Local Action

National Impact.

Time to get involved.

God Bless America