General Flynn Speaks at the National Veterans Parade Fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago

WE ARE A COUNTRY OF WINNERS
Feb 15, 2025
This country is in the midst of an intellectual, physical, emotional, and spiritual war. Our battle is at home now and will require constant vigilance and sacrifice to overcome.

People consistently thank me for my service, and I tend to turn that question around and ask them how they’re serving. Service to country is something that many of my fellow veterans understand and we must continue to demonstrate that sacrifice throughout our communities.

Not every citizen has the ability nor desire to potentially put their life on the line in service to this country, and that’s okay, but we must take our message and go out amongst the masses and show them what it means to serve.

Don’t just let others pat you on the back for your service, find a way to pat them on the back. Kick them in rear politely, humbly and honestly and push them to serve this great nation.

Look at what President Trump has been through. We must all find a way to serve and sacrifice to keep America great for another 250 years.

