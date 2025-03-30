As leftist Democrats seek to escalate their phony hysteria over Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and the supposed "breach of national security," their duplicity and hypocrisy provide an unparalleled opportunity for Real America to fully unmask them, and dismantle their manipulative scheme once and for all. Of course, doing so requires a thorough grasp of the real dynamics of the current situation, and more specifically the underhanded machinations by which they hope to succeed.

First, it needs to be understood that their end game has nothing whatsoever to do with any lofty sanctimony of wanting to make America safer. This is, and has always been, all about leftist politics as usual, and nothing more. Rather, the goal is to convince America that this is a scandal riddled Administration, with the same old end game of destroying it through their "death by a thousand cuts."

The left is currently in blatant, full "Alinsky" mode against Hegseth, as outlined in his "Rules for Radicals." They seek to "freeze" him as their target, and by making association with him a "liability," they expect to isolate him from the rest of the Trump inner circle. If successful to that point, they would move towards politically destroying him, which would necessitate his removal from high office, thus neutralizing a powerful opponent but also sending a message to the rest of the Trump White House, that the same fate awaits any of them who dare to upend the Washington Status Quo as Hegseth has done. It is by this means that leftists have often smashed Conservative momentum, and prevented any meaningful reforms from being implemented among them.

While we are indeed at a precarious juncture on account of this malignant assault, it also presents an unmatched opportunity to not only turn the tide on Hegseth's critics, but if properly confronted, this situation could actually hamstring the ability of leftists to engage in it from this point forward. The counter strategy is simple. But it must be undertaken very diligently and with no reservations in order to succeed.

Simply stated, all of the leftist grandstanding and condemnation of Hegseth needs to be loudly proclaimed as just that. It needs to be openly characterized as "Textbook Alinsky," and its stated purposes explained in blunt terms, along with the rest of the strategy and the hoped-for outcome. If this case can be made loudly and concisely enough for the average American to grasp what's happening, any further leftist attempts to denigrate Hegseth will henceforth be seen for the dirty political gamesmanship that they are. At that point, every future negative uttered against Hegseth redounds to him as another "Badge of Honor." Furthermore, once the scheme is fully unmasked in this manner and properly labeled as an "Alinsky Attack," the entire charade becomes that much more recognizable when attempted on the next targeted victim.

Leftists/Democrats are currently struggling to put their shattered party back together, so they can start making plans for their resurgence. The attack which they've launched against Hegseth reflects desperation to reclaim their phony "moral high ground." They can only prevail if their intended quarry allows it. This alone sets the stage to not only rebuff their current venom, but indelibly tag them as operating in this manner under every absurd, contrived premise. Once America fully recognizes that aspect of the situation, leftists lose a huge advantage which they have leveraged against us in the past, and too often succeeded!