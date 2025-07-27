WATCH NOW

American Thought Leaders with Jan Jekielek Featuring General Flynn on Declassified Documents.

Discussion Points:

The weaponization of the U.S. government against its own citizenry is very real, it happens on a daily basis, and it doesn’t just happen to high profile political figures.

In order to maintain this constitutional republic, we are going to have to sacrifice for it.

The White House will go against people for a political advantage, and General Flynn became the fulcrum of what essentially is a color revolution that’s still ongoing in the Unites States of America.

People are serving in our government who are more aligned with the dictatorship of the CCP than they are with our constitutional republic.

We must reestablish the trust between those that are leading us and those that are being lead.