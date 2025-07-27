How Does Information Warfare Work?
General Flynn Discusses How the Government Weaponizes Itself Against the American People
American Thought Leaders with Jan Jekielek Featuring General Flynn on Declassified Documents.
Discussion Points:
The weaponization of the U.S. government against its own citizenry is very real, it happens on a daily basis, and it doesn’t just happen to high profile political figures.
In order to maintain this constitutional republic, we are going to have to sacrifice for it.
The White House will go against people for a political advantage, and General Flynn became the fulcrum of what essentially is a color revolution that’s still ongoing in the Unites States of America.
People are serving in our government who are more aligned with the dictatorship of the CCP than they are with our constitutional republic.
We must reestablish the trust between those that are leading us and those that are being lead.
I pray that those with the resources to do so have the intestinal fortitude to do the right thing for the sake of our republic.
What will they need to sacrifice? Truth over career, patriotism over apathy, being bold vs letting lies be spread, confronting evil, or letting it spread?
I was in prayer one time as a young Christian. Having come from a disgraceful past. The Lord spoke clearly to me. He said "Integrity is the difference" By His Grace I began to learn what He ment. First there's the Integrity of His Word. Then there's the Integrity of my behavior and choices. Then there's the Integrity of the life I lead and the examples I set for those that might observe me. Many years later I've learn that Integrity begins with what seems to be. The most minor or seemingly insignificant choices I make as an individual. I share this from my prospective because I believe it encompasses all the values that make a good citizen of this Republic. I'm just an average Joe as it were, an insignificant member of this nation. But I believe all citizens of this nation. Should return to a life of Integrity, traditional Christian values. Because there is no other source for success in a world gone mad over money and a perceived power. There must be a reckoning. And the commonwealth must make a stand and demand Integrity and honor from everyone in a leadership position. This must occur now and by any means necessary.