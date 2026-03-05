SITREP IRAN



Many have asked me various questions about the current war in Iran. One of the main questions is how long do you think this war will last? First off, war is brutal, vicious, filled with irony and uncertainty and always about strategy. However, strategy sometimes goes unnoticed or overlooked because the tendency is to stare at the immediate instead of the longer term consequences.



Discerning the long term strategy in warfare is challenging for even those who pay close attention. Trying to read the mind of the opposing side’s leadership is not easy nor is it an exact science.



Next, I don’t believe that President Trump wanted this war, not one bit. But like history teaches, you may not want war but war wants you.



In history, war is the norm and peace is the aberration. I wish that wasn’t true but in this, the 21st Century, the United States of America has been at war since 2001 (9/11). It’s not always us who start them, but they never seem to end.



So what does this have to do with Iran? Will the war in Iran end anytime soon?



The ongoing US-led military campaign against Iran, which began on February 28, 2026, does not appear likely to conclude within four weeks or anytime soon based on current developments.

The conflict, dubbed Operation Epic Fury by the Trump administration, has entered its fifth day as of March 5 and shows signs of escalation rather than de-escalation, with strikes intensifying across Iran, retaliatory attacks spreading to US assets in the region, and involvement expanding to areas like Lebanon, the Persian Gulf, and even the Indian Ocean. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has stated that operations are “accelerating, not decelerating,” with the US “just getting started” and aiming for “complete control” of Iranian airspace in the coming days, while additional assets are being deployed. Casualties are mounting—over 1,000 reported killed in Iran, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other officials, alongside US and allied losses—and Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz, mobilized forces, and launched counterstrikes on US bases, embassies, and allied sites in countries like the UAE, Qatar, and Kuwait.



The Senate’s failure to pass a war powers resolution on March 4 allows President Trump unchecked authority to continue, and he has indicated that the full scope and duration of operations remain uncertain, though some reports suggest the initial phase could last 4-5 weeks if objectives like degrading Iran’s military are met. However, with no negotiations underway, regional allies like Hezbollah engaging, and warnings of deeper strikes into Iran, the situation points to a potentially prolonged and widening war rather than a quick resolution.



Bottom line kiddies, settle in for a long war I guess.



Pray I’m wrong and pray for our men and women in uniform as well as our political leadership.

