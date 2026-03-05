How Long Will This War Last?
SITREP IRAN
Many have asked me various questions about the current war in Iran. One of the main questions is how long do you think this war will last? First off, war is brutal, vicious, filled with irony and uncertainty and always about strategy. However, strategy sometimes goes unnoticed or overlooked because the tendency is to stare at the immediate instead of the longer term consequences.
Discerning the long term strategy in warfare is challenging for even those who pay close attention. Trying to read the mind of the opposing side’s leadership is not easy nor is it an exact science.
Next, I don’t believe that President Trump wanted this war, not one bit. But like history teaches, you may not want war but war wants you.
In history, war is the norm and peace is the aberration. I wish that wasn’t true but in this, the 21st Century, the United States of America has been at war since 2001 (9/11). It’s not always us who start them, but they never seem to end.
So what does this have to do with Iran? Will the war in Iran end anytime soon?
The ongoing US-led military campaign against Iran, which began on February 28, 2026, does not appear likely to conclude within four weeks or anytime soon based on current developments.
The conflict, dubbed Operation Epic Fury by the Trump administration, has entered its fifth day as of March 5 and shows signs of escalation rather than de-escalation, with strikes intensifying across Iran, retaliatory attacks spreading to US assets in the region, and involvement expanding to areas like Lebanon, the Persian Gulf, and even the Indian Ocean. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has stated that operations are “accelerating, not decelerating,” with the US “just getting started” and aiming for “complete control” of Iranian airspace in the coming days, while additional assets are being deployed. Casualties are mounting—over 1,000 reported killed in Iran, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other officials, alongside US and allied losses—and Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz, mobilized forces, and launched counterstrikes on US bases, embassies, and allied sites in countries like the UAE, Qatar, and Kuwait.
The Senate’s failure to pass a war powers resolution on March 4 allows President Trump unchecked authority to continue, and he has indicated that the full scope and duration of operations remain uncertain, though some reports suggest the initial phase could last 4-5 weeks if objectives like degrading Iran’s military are met. However, with no negotiations underway, regional allies like Hezbollah engaging, and warnings of deeper strikes into Iran, the situation points to a potentially prolonged and widening war rather than a quick resolution.
Bottom line kiddies, settle in for a long war I guess.
Pray I’m wrong and pray for our men and women in uniform as well as our political leadership.
General Flynn is right about one thing: wars are never tidy and never predictable. But the armchair pessimists declaring this another endless quagmire are missing the obvious difference. President Donald Trump isn’t nation-building or apologizing to dictators—he’s smashing a regime that spent decades funding terror across the Middle East. Operation Epic Fury isn’t about occupying Iran; it’s about destroying the machinery that threatens Americans and our allies. Could it last weeks? Sure. Could it stretch longer? Maybe. But the objective is clear: break the regime’s military spine and force a strategic reset. Pray for our troops, absolutely—but also remember: strength ends wars faster than hesitation.
Alert about Pakistan. They are siding with Iran. In their parliament today they are chanting DEATH TO AMERICA …………..,and Back in England:
Horror stories
Stole many white female teenages. ‘Used’ them as sex slaves ‘in their homes’ for more than 2 years. Then a stolen girl broke out, the sheriff was notified. He did ‘nothing’ because Pakistanis accused him of racism (or similar). After more than a year, the truth came out that the Pakistani neighborhood had 1000 to 2000 kidnapped white girls hidden in their homes and using them as slaves and sex slaves, and the sheriff profusely apologized. This was just a couple years ago before England got really stupid. So I’ll guarantee you. They have gone out and got more teenage white girls and they are probably doing the same thing here in the United States https://x.com/amymek/status/2029427502192705997?s=12&t=yi7O5lYKEvok2JYtLfb5dg