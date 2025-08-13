General Flynn's Substack - Official

General Flynn's Substack - Official

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Normand R Champigny's avatar
Normand R Champigny
2d

Both Trump and Putin have one thing in common: They hate the globalist elite. It was rumored Putin kicked out the central bankers shortly after the 2021 rang in. Hence, Russian currency is based on gold reserves.

My speculation, but perhaps the central bankers poked the Russian beer into the Ukrainian war. Like Gaddafi and Sadaam Hussien, they were, or wanted, to divorce themselves from the global elite central bankers. Again, my speculation.

So, good negotiations start on common grounds – they both hate the globalists elite. We pray for not only mutual positive outcomes - but for the rest of the world.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Nevada Trumper's avatar
Nevada Trumper
2d

Beautifully said!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
41 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 General Michael T. Flynn USA Retired
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture