It is with deep sadness, that I share the news of the recent passing of our friend and fellow warrior, Sergeant U.S. Army (Retired) Boone Cutler.

Boone was a voice for truth, for patriots, and for the veteran community across the nation. He was truly a brother to all who have borne the weight of war – in its many forms. His life’s work was dedicated to giving hope and strength to veterans suffering from war-related injuries, Post Traumatic Stress, Traumatic Brain Injuries, and many other unseen scars of combat.

I am calling on all those who Boone has stood alongside, to take a moment – give a moment to Boone and his wonderful family. Reflect on his unbelievable life of service and sacrifice, all purposely and divinely created to protect others and defend our nation. He fought for all of us in so many ways. He made it his mission to ensure no one was left behind in their battles at home or abroad.

Boone’s legacy will forever live on in The Spartan Pledge, a solemn vow he championed for veterans: “I will not take my own life by my own hand until I talk to my battle buddy first. My mission is to find a mission to help my warfighter family.” This pledge remains a lifeline for those struggling with the invisible wounds of war, and it stands as a testament to Boone’s enduring commitment to saving lives.

As we mourn his passing, we honor his warrior spirit and renew our promise to look out for one another. Boone’s fight continues through each of us who live by the pledge, remember his words: “Control your emotions, protect your mind, and remember the mission.”

Rest in peace, Boone. Your battle will carry on, along with your legacy.

And to Boone’s beautiful wife and children, we love you and we are here for you – always.

Boone lived Isaiah 6:8,

"Then I heard the voice of the Lord saying, Whom shall I send? And who will go for us? And I said, Here am I. Send me!”

As I sit here today, as a witness to his passing into the eternal presence of God, I am reflecting on Isaiah 41:10.

"Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand."

Boone loved the Lord and this verse serves as a reminder of God's presence in our lives, His strength and support for each one of us. God encourages us not to be afraid or discouraged but to trust in Him.

Boone would want us to Trust in Him, God our Father and Creator of everything that is good and decent in our lives.

Say a prayer today for Boone and for our nation.

Please consider donating to Boone’s family. Thank you.