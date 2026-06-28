General Flynn's Substack - Official

General Flynn's Substack - Official

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JD's avatar
JD
1h

I simply don't think your qualified to make the statements you've made. The strength of America and a unified America has been the number one threat mitigation leverage internationally. The Russians have not complied with the treaties requirements. While the US has failed to maintain it's nukes in an operational readiness posture. Do to the political divisions that have become the norm in America. And the international actors that possess nukes has just increased the possibility of mutually assured destruction of all parties. The nuclear threat posed by international actors is far less of a threat than what is taking place on American soil. This nation will be destroyed from within before anyone launches a nuke. With the exception being the Haji's in Iran should they aquire a functional nuclear capability. That death cult is a festering boil on the world's butt. Considering that one exception. If traditional patriotic Americans do not rise in unity. To defeat the Communist Marxist Socialist subversive attacks being deliberately unleashed. Financed by globalist from China, Qatar, Russia and the UK to mention a few. This grand Republic will implode, period! I really wonder what your motivations are much of the time. And from a Christian to a catholic. It was by the Devine Providence of God that this nation was born. For a greater purpose than many alive today care to admit. So I will trust in the Lord! Live as a patriotic American. And stand at the ready to defend this nation from all enemies. Most of which are domestic at present.

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Elsie E Connelly's avatar
Elsie E Connelly
1h

I am 83. Have Great Great Grands.

NO NO NO NO NO

,

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