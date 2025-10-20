General Flynn's Substack - Official

General Flynn's Substack - Official

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joe's avatar
Joe
2dEdited

I am still baffled that we boycott Cuba, but sold our soul to China. Soul meaning technology, manufacturing, and that citizens put personal gain over national security. Now here we are.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Troy's avatar
Troy
2d

This tight control during war time is also their undoing. We need recognize the dependency the Chinese troops have on political decision makers and move faster than decisions can be made. This also means artificially creating the need for low level commanders to seek approval and/or authority from above to manifest confusion. We know what it takes to conduct war so it is the same with them. Our system allows for quicker decisions and the lowest level possible for maximum lethality and advantage.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 General Michael T. Flynn USA Retired
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture