The current military situation in the Middle East involving Israel and Iran is highly volatile, marked by a significant escalation in direct conflict between both nations. Today's assessment focuses on the military dynamics, key events, and strategic implications of the ongoing war (already a long-standing war by proxies, now a physical war between two …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to General Flynn's Substack - Official to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.