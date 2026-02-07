General Flynn's Substack - Official

General Flynn's Substack - Official

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DEBORAH PERNICE's avatar
DEBORAH PERNICE
2h

happy to refer and recommend Gen Flynns sustack! Be Blessed sir.

Reply
Share
Herbert Kelso's avatar
Herbert Kelso
1h

I can't help you very much, but I will help you all that I am capable of helping. Lead us General Flynn. Thank you for staying in this fight.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 General Michael T. Flynn USA Retired · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture