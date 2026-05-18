General Flynn's Substack - Official

General Flynn's Substack - Official

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Justin's avatar
Justin
1h

The people have to want it. We can't do everything for their fight for freedom.

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DavidH's avatar
DavidH
43mEdited

Premium gas $7 a gallon, regular $6.50 at the local Shell and Chevron stations. $90.00 to fill up last week, compared to $60.00 Feb 27.

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