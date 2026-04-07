As we approach what appears to be another phase of the war in the Middle East pairing the United States, Israel, and certain other allies and partners against Iran, China and Russia, it is imperative for readers to understand enemy doctrine and methods for warfighting.



Iran relies on lessons learned from forty plus years of manning, training preparing, and equipping itself while simultaneously fighting using proxies as well as its eight (8) year war with Iraq and participating in the US wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. They have paid close attention and although they have massive weaknesses in their strategic air defense umbrella, a deeply flawed counterintelligence system and, at times, what appears to be a rigid decision making hierarchy, the Iranian military has created a “MOSAIC” type doctrine for such a time as this. It is referred to as … “MOSAIC DEFENSE.”

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A key and very specific component of Iran’s military doctrine, especially for the IRGC, is what is called a “decentralized mosaic defense”.



This doctrine was introduced around 2005, it emphasizes a flexible, layered, decentralized command structure that divides forces into semi-independent regional units. The goal is resilience against decapitation strikes or invasions: even if central leadership or key infrastructure is hit. It applies dispersed forces (regular military, IRGC, Basij militias, and locals), this doctrine can continue using guerrilla-style operations, attrition warfare, and territorial defense in depth.



It draws key and several lessons from U.S. operations in Iraq and Afghanistan, focusing on survivability, mobilization of the population (keep in mind that not all of the 90M Iranian population is pro-America), and turning Iran’s geography into a “mosaic” of resistance rather than a centralized target.



The doctrine prioritizes regime survival, deterrence, and asymmetric advantages over symmetric conventional matchups. It has a hybrid nature applying western-influenced concepts mixed with revolutionary ideology, martyrdom culture, and self-reliance.



In recent times, Iranian officials have explicitly referenced the decentralized “mosaic” approach as enabling prolonged resistance.



Lesson for the day as we head into a very challenging phase of this war.



God Bless America!