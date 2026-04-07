General Flynn's Substack - Official

General Flynn's Substack - Official

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An de xxx's avatar
An de xxx
4h

When there is no water, electricity or fuel for cooking or heating..except for those privileged mosaic-ers...status quo will not last long. Iranians are not all pro US, but they are not all pro IRGC either. This is going to be a siege. A short one imo.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
4h

Iran’s strategy is built to outlast, not outfight. They don’t need to win clean—they need to stay standing long enough to bleed you, confuse you, and stretch the battlefield into chaos. Decentralization, proxies, civilian blending—that’s not weakness, that’s design. But here’s where they miscalculate: that model only works if the opponent plays by limits. Donald Trump doesn’t. You don’t dismantle a mosaic piece by piece—you smash the framework that holds it together. Speed, dominance, overwhelming force. That’s how you break a system designed to survive everything else.

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