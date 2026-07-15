General Flynn's Substack - Official

General Flynn's Substack - Official

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Spearpoint Dispatch's avatar
Spearpoint Dispatch
7hEdited

To wage a conventional war in Iran would be disastrous. As a veteran of the Iraq war, my opinion is America doesn’t have the patience, logistics or stomach that’s required to invade Iran. General, you are absolutely correct, we can’t take our eyes off the ball as Russia and China are concerned.

I have written that we need to support an insurgency both logistically, air cover, and use of special forces on the ground, and allow the Iranian people to rid themselves of the current regime.

Warfare has radically changed since my time in Iraq; EFPs are one thing, but kamikaze drones are another. We’re far from ready for this type of warfare, and the American people would revolt seeing our service men and women chased and killed like we see daily of Russian and Ukrainian soldiers in Ukraine.

The current Iranian regime must go, but there are other ways to do that than with American tanks and troops on the ground- David P. Jones, LTC, CA, USAR (Retired).

Reply
Share
5 replies
Rick Janes's avatar
Rick Janes
7h

War is a wonderful thing for the people positioned to profit from it, so the longer the better! Like the great Ernie Banks used to say, "Let’s play two!!!"

For everyone else, the folks who have to fight it and who have to pay for it, perhaps it’s not so great a thing.

Reply
Share
1 reply
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 General Michael T. Flynn USA Retired · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture