Dear America,

Never forget that in warfare the enemy has a vote & they also have spies everywhere, to include inside the very decision making systems we believe we control.

Additionally, don’t take our eyes off Russia nor any of the “watch” conditions surrounding China’s actions. Our actions (or lack of them) equate to their strategic counteractions (all sides).

Then what are the strategic indicators that a nation is about to go to full scale war?

Key signs a nation is preparing for full scale war include sudden military mobilization, stockpiling supplies, heightened cyber activity, & aggressive rhetoric from leadership. Watch for diplomatic evacuations, sanctions buildup, or unusual troop movements near borders. These often signal intent before shots are fired.

Russia & Ukraine are well past these steps.

We need to ask the question, what is China’s posture just across the straits of Taiwan?

Does America have all the options in place for our success there (ie., if we decide to go full scale into Iran)?

Does movement of strategic assets such as NUCLEAR weapons, ballistic weapons, large-scale logistics capabilities indicate additional scaling up of major WAR preparation?

Movement of these type capabilities is one of the strongest indicators & there appears to be some of these indicators in Russia. When you see NUCLEAR or ballistic missile repositioning, especially to forward bases or hardened sites, this is among the strongest indicators of escalation intent. Large-scale logistics like fuel convoys (especially unusual types of fuel), ammunition trains, or hospital ship deployments signal sustained conflict prep, not just posturing. When you see all three together, it’s rarely a bluff. However, sustaining the sustainers is a monumental task for any nation.

Have we pre-positioned any military or strategic assets that indicate total war in and around the Persian Gulf? Are we ready for a breakout in the Pacific?

In the Middle East, the answer is YES. The U.S. has significantly reinforced the Persian Gulf with at least two carrier strike groups, with their dozens of destroyers, Marine expeditionary units, additional fighter squadrons, & mine countermeasures ships.

This buildup, the largest since 2003 (pre-invasion of the disastrous Iraq invasion), supports ongoing operations against Iran, with forces positioned for sustained combat, blockade enforcement, & potential escalation. No public evidence of NUCLEAR weapons movements, but the scale of conventional assets signals high readiness for major conflict.

Are there any U.S. Marine or Army logistics units that have been deployed to the Middle East (these are major indicators for ground operations)?

At least two Marine Expeditionary Units have deployed to the region with their full logistics combat elements for self-sustainment. Reported Army units like elements of the 82nd ABN and others are there too, which always bring attached sustainment & logistics support. No standalone large Army logistics units have been publicly flagged, but the overall force posture in the ME is robust.

Assume our President has all this information as well as many other strike & sustainment packages required for large scale Middle East operations.

Are we prepared elsewhere around the world or do we only possess a one Major Regional Conflict military?

Decades of sustained WAR & deterioration & diminishment in the ranks of key leaders for slog it out type warfare are questions our nation MUST address.

WARs (or Stupid Wars), once engaged (and we are fully engaged in the ME & are in close contact in Eastern Europe & in the Pacific region), MUST achieve victory at all costs. Any other outcome will change the strategic direction of the United States forever.

Our nation MUST pray for our President & peace. However, if America is placed in a position where we MUST fight, then we MUST win.

There are no other acceptable outcomes.