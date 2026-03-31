General Flynn's Substack - Official

General Flynn's Substack - Official

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KilleenMeSoftly's avatar
KilleenMeSoftly
5h

That's a lot of words to say that patriotic Americans feel like President Trump stabbed us in the back. Waxing eloquent about the movement at a time like this is what politicians do--what are you running for, General Flynn? We gave elections the chance they deserved in 2016, 2020, and 2026. America First came out on top after giving it our best shot. And where has it gotten us today? At some point, we either need to hear it straight from the President about why Iran right now--and the only valid answers are existential American survival or taking down the deep state--or we need to acknowledge that the swamp was deeper than we thought and President Trump is caught in it. Disappointment? Yeah, that's one word for it.

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Gilgamech's avatar
Gilgamech
5h

Miriam Adelson Governs America

MAGA betrayed America First

Israel First is the enemy

Israel is at war with America

Understand that or you understand nothing.

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