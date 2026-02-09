Leadership Lesson For the Day
Leadership Lesson for the day (How to Defeat your Enemy or Countering Saul Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals).
In my time studying our enemies, there are many leadership lessons learned worth sharing.
Two of those lessons regarding any adversary are:
1. You better read your enemy’s doctrine
2. Listen to what they say and more important, how they act.
On that note, I’ve lifted a section from a great book by a Mr. Chris Adamo. His entire book is well worth reading—he shares a level of wisdom and intellect few possess, especially during these uncertain times.
Here we go (Rule # w/ Action):
Rule #1: Do not apologize unless a genuine wrong has been committed.
Action: Refuse to be manipulated into false apologies, which radicals use to gain power and demoralize opponents (a direct counter to Alinsky's ridicule and pressure tactics).
Rule #2: Expose leftist schemes and inconsistencies.
Action: Aggressively reveal hypocrisy, lies, and destructive intentions rather than merely defending against attacks.
Rule #3: Maintain principles and the moral high ground.
Action: Do not compromise core values or descend to the left's level of deceit; principled consistency is a strength.
Rule #4: Avoid reactive defense.
Action: Shift from defense to offense by proactively highlighting the left's agenda and tactics.
Rule #5: Recognize and reject intimidation and chaos tactics.
Action: Do not allow fear, personal attacks, or manufactured crises to force concessions.
Rule #6: Do not let radicals dictate the rules.
Action: Refuse to be held to standards the left ignores (ie., Countering Alinsky's "make the enemy live up to its own book of rules").
Rule #7: Personalize and polarize the target when appropriate.
Action: Turn Alinsky's own tactics (e.g., Rule 13: "Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it") against radicals by spotlighting their leaders and their flaws.
Rule #8: Stay calm and strategic under pressure.
Action: Avoid emotional reactions that radicals exploit to portray opponents as extreme.
Rule #9: Defend foundational American principles and values.
Action: Frame arguments around liberty, truth, and the Constitution to counter cultural and political erosion.
Rule #10: Engage proactively in culture and politics.
Action: Do not cede ground; actively promote and defend conservative values to prevent radical dominance. Local action can have a national impact.
Chris Adamo’s excellent book emphasizes understanding Alinsky's playbook first (to know the enemy), then applying counter-tactics like verbal jujitsu, refusal to retreat, and consistent exposure.
It’s well worth the read!
I wish President Trump, and a few others within his Administration, had the ability to follow your sound advice… even when they’re right, they seem to be completely wrong.
I think Solomon may have addressed discernment or was it Jesus. It’s a simple rule and easy to follow. You will know them by their fruit. All they bring is death, deceit, and destruction.
And there it is.
Why lie? If not to do trouble such as death and destruction? Fleece for example is destructive. Communism totally destructive.
Death is what it is. The liberals used to agree less is good. Now they cheer more, especially when they can martyr another of their endless array of useful idiots or murder a Jesus freak who puts light on their evil.
So that’s all it is but a strategic approach is good. Also knowing their corruption is good.
If they aren’t lying they are speaking directly to their handlers and co conspirators; when assessing their bullshit keep that in mind. MAGA is the greatest threat to NO one but enemies of our people regardless of what Biden and other treason driven fools against liberty continue to rail on about.
Nothing like going down the drain of destruction with useful idiots leading the way.