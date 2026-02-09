Leadership Lesson for the day (How to Defeat your Enemy or Countering Saul Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals).



In my time studying our enemies, there are many leadership lessons learned worth sharing.

Two of those lessons regarding any adversary are:



1. You better read your enemy’s doctrine

2. Listen to what they say and more important, how they act.



On that note, I’ve lifted a section from a great book by a Mr. Chris Adamo. His entire book is well worth reading—he shares a level of wisdom and intellect few possess, especially during these uncertain times.



Here we go (Rule # w/ Action):



Rule #1: Do not apologize unless a genuine wrong has been committed.

Action: Refuse to be manipulated into false apologies, which radicals use to gain power and demoralize opponents (a direct counter to Alinsky's ridicule and pressure tactics).



Rule #2: Expose leftist schemes and inconsistencies.

Action: Aggressively reveal hypocrisy, lies, and destructive intentions rather than merely defending against attacks.



Rule #3: Maintain principles and the moral high ground.

Action: Do not compromise core values or descend to the left's level of deceit; principled consistency is a strength.



Rule #4: Avoid reactive defense.

Action: Shift from defense to offense by proactively highlighting the left's agenda and tactics.

Rule #5: Recognize and reject intimidation and chaos tactics.

Action: Do not allow fear, personal attacks, or manufactured crises to force concessions.



Rule #6: Do not let radicals dictate the rules.

Action: Refuse to be held to standards the left ignores (ie., Countering Alinsky's "make the enemy live up to its own book of rules").



Rule #7: Personalize and polarize the target when appropriate.

Action: Turn Alinsky's own tactics (e.g., Rule 13: "Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it") against radicals by spotlighting their leaders and their flaws.



Rule #8: Stay calm and strategic under pressure.

Action: Avoid emotional reactions that radicals exploit to portray opponents as extreme.



Rule #9: Defend foundational American principles and values.

Action: Frame arguments around liberty, truth, and the Constitution to counter cultural and political erosion.



Rule #10: Engage proactively in culture and politics.

Action: Do not cede ground; actively promote and defend conservative values to prevent radical dominance. Local action can have a national impact.



Chris Adamo’s excellent book emphasizes understanding Alinsky's playbook first (to know the enemy), then applying counter-tactics like verbal jujitsu, refusal to retreat, and consistent exposure.



It’s well worth the read!



Rock Steady!

