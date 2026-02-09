General Flynn's Substack - Official

General Flynn's Substack - Official

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan’l's avatar
Dan’l
2h

I wish President Trump, and a few others within his Administration, had the ability to follow your sound advice… even when they’re right, they seem to be completely wrong.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Earl's avatar
Earl
3h

I think Solomon may have addressed discernment or was it Jesus. It’s a simple rule and easy to follow. You will know them by their fruit. All they bring is death, deceit, and destruction.

And there it is.

Why lie? If not to do trouble such as death and destruction? Fleece for example is destructive. Communism totally destructive.

Death is what it is. The liberals used to agree less is good. Now they cheer more, especially when they can martyr another of their endless array of useful idiots or murder a Jesus freak who puts light on their evil.

So that’s all it is but a strategic approach is good. Also knowing their corruption is good.

If they aren’t lying they are speaking directly to their handlers and co conspirators; when assessing their bullshit keep that in mind. MAGA is the greatest threat to NO one but enemies of our people regardless of what Biden and other treason driven fools against liberty continue to rail on about.

Nothing like going down the drain of destruction with useful idiots leading the way.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 General Michael T. Flynn USA Retired · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture